Five years ago, you would not have expected to hear Timothée Chalamet covering Bob Dylan. But, hey, stranger things have happened. With Chalamet’s portrayal of the music legend in A Complete Unknown merely weeks away, Searchlight Pictures is sharing a taste of what’s to come.

In the forthcoming film’s trailer (viewable here), which will hit theaters on Christmas Day (December 25), Chalamet shows off his vocal chomps. Today (December 6), the full offering has arrived via the biopic’s official soundtrack. Timothée Chalamet covered two Bob Dylan classics (“Like A Rolling Stone” and “Girl From The North Country”). If you were skeptical about Chalamet’s ability to embody Dylan you can rest easy as each track is nearly an exact replica of the original that captivated fans all those years ago.

Chalamet’s intense five years of instrumental and vocal training paid off on “Like A Rolling Stone.” However, he’s not the only star in the film who had big shoes to fill. On “Girl From The North Country” Chalamet and Monica Barbaro (who plays Joan Baez), came together to recreate musical magic.

Listen to Chalamet’s cover of “Like A Rolling Stone” above and “Girl From The North Country” below.

A Complete Unknown (Music From The Motion Picture) is out soon via Searchlight Pictures/Columbia Records. A Complete Unknown is set to hit theaters on December 25. Find more information here.