Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors‘ season came to an end in the Play-In Tournament, and after taking some time after the season, the Hall of Fame forward is spending some time with the Inside the NBA crew. While the future of the show is up in the air due to the league’s media rights negotiations that might lead to Turner being shut out, Green has long been viewed as a potential successor to Charles Barkley on the Inside desk.

On Tuesday, Green and co. are preparing to discuss the New York Knicks’ Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers. Before that happens, though, one Knicks fan had something to say to Green, and thanks to Chris Haynes, he got the chance to relay his thoughts.

.@TracyMorgan had to let Draymond know not to talk crazy about his Knicks 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/vWJLkoBX7C — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 14, 2024

Tracy Morgan made clear that he loves Green, but also, he absolutely did not want to hear him say anything bad about the Knicks while he’s hanging out with the fellas. And then, in the best moment of the whole video, Morgan handed the mic back to Haynes and dipped before Green had the chance to say anything to him … which he would have needed to do via Haynes, because he didn’t have an earpiece in or anything. Honestly, famous Knicks fans should be allowed to just hop on the mic and talk to the Inside guys more often.