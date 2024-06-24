WWE is going to spend a lot of time in Indianapolis over the next few years. On Monday morning, the promotion announced that its three biggest premium live events — the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam — will make its way to the city over the next few years, with the 2025 version of the Royal Rumble kicking things off.

It’s a cool agreement, and one that will be huge for wrestling journalists who will get the honor of eating dinner at St. Elmo’s Steak House. It’s also big news for Tyrese Haliburton, the superstar guard for the Indiana Pacers and arguably the biggest wrestling fan in the NBA. And after it got announced, Haliburton hopped onto Twitter and cryptically posted this.

This tweet caught the attention of Triple H, the chief content officer of WWE and the most important person when it comes to planning off the wall stuff that happens in the ring.

Now, it’s unclear what exactly both guys are getting at here, but in my humble opinion, WWE should lean into wrestling’s lengthy history of doing stuff with NBA players and roll out the red carpet for Tyrese Haliburton to compete in the Royal Rumble. The far more sensible thing, of course, would be to put him on commentary or have him do some sort of spot from his seat at ringside, but forget that. I want to see Hali attempt to do a Canadian Destroyer on someone. Let’s make it happen, everyone.