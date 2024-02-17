INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton is everywhere this weekend. It’s not a surprise, as the NBA world has descended upon the city where his rapid ascent to superstardom has occurred. Long viewed as one of the most exciting young talents in the league, Haliburton earned his first All-Star berth last season and has spent the 2023-24 campaign building on that. Now, it’s undisputed that he’s one of the league’s premier guards, something that was confirmed when he was the top vote getter in the Eastern Conference backcourt among all three voting blocs: players, fans, and members of the media. His individual success has beget team success for the Pacers, which are looking to earn a postseason berth for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. At the break, the team is 31-25, good for sixth place in the East, and made a run to the final of the inaugural In-Season Tournament, where Haliburton emphatically announced on a national stage that he is as good at being a floor general as anyone else in the Association. All of this is coming to a head on Saturday and Sunday, where he’ll compete in the Three-Point Contest and the All-Star Game in his city. Prior to that, Dime caught up with Haliburton via his partnership with Starry to discuss being an All-Star in Naptown, this season for the Pacers, the intricacies of keeping everyone happy as a point guard, the main event of WrestleMania XL, and much more. What do you got going on with Starry this weekend? Here at NBA Crossover, really excited about it. Get to spend some time with fans, they get to shoot for cash prizes all weekend. So, really cool that I get to be here and be seen. Obviously, I’m also doing the Starry Three-Point Contest. So, that’s exciting as well. Have you been doing any sort of like preparing for the contest? Are you getting out there and showing fans a thing or two? Yeah, I’m gonna try to get out there and shoot a little bit. They have time slots for practice for the Three-Point Contest, so, I usually knock mine out in the morning before I got all my obligations. Today, this morning, did my Three-Point Contest yesterday morning, tomorrow morning I’ll do my practice. Just want to be prepared. Moneyball rack, where you going to put it? Last corner, always. Why always? Just because I want to know how my rhythm is going into the last one. Mentally, know if I absolutely need all these five, I gotta lock in. I like it to be the last rack because that’s where I can have some confidence there.

So obviously, that’s Saturday — Sunday is the main event, your second All-Star Game. Was it as cool hearing this time that you were going to be in the All-Star Game as it was last year when you found out you were in it for the first time? Yeah, for sure. It never gets old. I don’t ever want this to get old, this feeling, there’s nothing like it. It’s a complete honor. And this year, I was number one in fan vote, and same with players and the media. So, I think that just goes to show the work that I’ve been putting in and I think that the respect from the media and the fans means the world, but even more so my peers showing that respect, as well, means the world to me. So, definitely a really exciting moment for me. How does it feel knowing all that happened for the All-Star Game in the place where you play? Like, you represent the city and you are going to be going out there as a starter in the city that, you put that jersey on every single day. Yeah, it’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s amazing that I didn’t have to pack a million things this weekend and I can just, if I got to run a quick audible on an outfit, it’s easy to do. So, that’s nice to be home and still have my daily routines and still get to eat food from my chef and all those good things. So, it’s nice that he’s home. Obviously, that means all eyes are on me, I gotta be on point with a lot of things. But that’s nothing, I’m just excited to be here. I mean, I’m probably what your 10,000,000th interview like this today? It stretches you thin, but at the same time, I imagine it says a lot that you’re the guy who’s getting the chance to do all this. Yeah, for sure. I mean, it’s all part of it, part of the business. It comes with the territory, you know? So, I don’t complain ever, it’s all part of it. And honestly, I would rather this than the opposite, you know what I mean? Like, I’d rather the attention be on me than nobody cares about anything I do, you know? So, it’s definitely exciting. This has been a really great year for you and for the Pacers. Now that you have a chance to sit back, kick your feet up, decompress and look back on this first half of the year, what have you been happiest about? And where do you want to see you guys really lock down and focus on this last stretch? I’ve been happy about the energy we’ve played with. Happy that I think nobody saw us as the 6-seed this year, nobody would have possibly imagined that for us. So, it’s cool that we’re there. But in this last year third of the season, we just want to lock in on being better defensively, get stops when we need to. It’s just growing our synergy — we lost Buddy [Hield], who is one of our core guys when it comes to our offensive principles. And him being gone, other guys have to step up to fill that void that he left. And then adding Pascal, I’ve been on a minutes restriction since we got him back, so just trying to get our rotations down right. How do we play off each other the right way? Keep growing that way so we can make a playoff push here soon.

Obviously getting Pascal is gigantic — he’s a guy who had been linked to you guys for a bit. What stuck out from that first day, that first practice, that first game when you got a chance to get on the floor with him? I just think about our first conversation in the meal room, just talking about our expectations, what we expect from each other. Even the phone call — we had a phone call sometime before he got traded about the possibility of it happening, and I just could tell that he was very authentic, in his words and his aspirations and stuff like that, wanting to win. And that means the world to me, because that’s all I want. You mentioned wanting to win. You guys are in a playoff spot right now, but you almost got a little bit of a taste of it earlier this year, In-Season Tournament. Yeah. You’re the rare team that, you’re waiting to break through to the playoffs, but you also got that playoff feeling of going as LeBron, going against Giannis, going against these guys. How does something like that help you as you’re trying to make this push, and you’re getting ready for the thing that you all play for at the end of the season? I think it makes me hungrier, playing in that. I wish every game felt that way, I think that’s why we had a little … I would bet as a group, that’s why there was a little bit of a drop off after the In-Season Tournament. Because those games, there was so much energy in them and so much intensity and everything involved in those games, you want it so bad. And then you just go right back into the regular season with some games — we played in, I think, Detroit right after, no fans were there! So, I think it just makes us want to play in front of that environment again, we’ve seen what our city does and how they rally behind us in big games, so I think that, out of anything, that just makes us want to play in those even more. What is it, “In 49 states it’s just basketball, but this is Indiana”? When you have something like that tournament run, can you really feel that it’s just a little bit different here in Indiana? Yeah, for sure. No question. Me and KG had a good conversation on his podcast where he just kind of alluded to, yeah, Indy’s a small market, but the best part about it is it’s the Midwest — friendly people, when I’m going to the gas station, somebody’s coming up to me, high fiving. Wherever I’m at, they’re coming up, showing love, whatever. People just want to see us do well. And I think the cool part about Indy is everybody’s invested in the team. Obviously, we have a lot of good things going on, the Colts have a lot of stuff going on, we’re both young and up-and-coming groups. So, I think it’s a great time to be an Indy sports fan.