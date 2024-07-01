Tyrese Maxey Agreed To A 5-Year Max Extension To Return To The Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers had two main priorities this offseason. For one, they need to fill out their roster, as they entered the summer with only two players (Joel Embiid and Paul Reed) other contract. The other priority involved Tyrese Maxey, who was extension eligible this summer and was always going to get a big deal from the team that drafted him.

In order to get some free agents on board, Maxey had to wait to put pen to paper on an extension, but in the aftermath of the team bringing in Paul George and Andre Drummond, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Maxey got a 5-year max deal that will pay him more than $200 million.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has agreed in principle on a five-year, $204 million maximum contract extension. pic.twitter.com/rBT8Tpkvg8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey has agreed on a five-year, $205 million maximum contract, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/IZybaS56Ui — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

Maxey joined the Sixers after falling to them with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. At the time, it was believed that Philadelphia got a steal, with Maxey viewed as a potential lottery pick. And after a rookie campaign where he didn’t make a huge impact, Maxey quickly became one of the brightest young guard talents in the NBA, something he’s continued to build on over his first four years in the league. Last year, in the aftermath of James Harden’s dispute with the front office that led to him getting traded, Maxey earned his first All-Star berth and got named the league’s Most Improved Player, showing off a skill-set that makes him a perfect fit alongside Embiid.

Maxey averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 assists in 37.5 minutes per game for the Sixers during the 2023-24 campaign while shooting 45 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three, and 86.8 percent from the free throw line.