The first 1-seed has gone down in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The defending national champion Baylor Bears took on the 8-seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round on Saturday afternoon, and despite the fact that the Bears were able to rally back from 25 points down to force overtime, Carolina managed to compose itself in the extra frame and win, 93-86.

Dang near everything went right for the Heels for the first half-plus of the game. R.J. Davis caught fire over the first 20 minutes, going for 17 points and helping the team as it took a 42-29 lead into the locker room by hitting three after three.

RJ Davis is cooking 🔥 He's got UNC's first 8 points #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XcabH8UoB8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2022

RJ DAVIS HEAT CHECK. He's got 17 and extends @UNC_Basketball's lead #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MNAZG19Oyz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2022

The second half looked primed to be much of the same — Davis and Brady Manek provided a whole heck of a lot of scoring for UNC, while the team’s defense did not let the Bears get much of anything.

.@UNC_Basketball is UNSTOPPABLE right now! The Tar Heels lead by 1️⃣8️⃣. pic.twitter.com/REUgK85cu7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2022

BRADY MANEK FOR 3️⃣! Davis and Manek combine for 44 points and eight threes. @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/FP9kccVTwq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2022

And then, midway through the second half, everything changed. Manek, who had 26 points and got whatever he wanted on the offensive end of the floor, was hit with a controversial flagrant two when he elbowed Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan as the two fought for a rebound.

flagrant 2: https://twitter.com/buckets/status/1505241696237461513

The loss of Manek took the wind out of North Carolina’s sails and opened the door ever so slightly. The Bears could not have done a much better job capitalizing — despite trailing by as many as 25 points, Baylor went on a 20-4 run in the immediate aftermath of the ejection and kept turning up the pressure on the Tar Heels bit by bit.