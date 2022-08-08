There’s an old adage that if you learn a referee’s name, it’s probably for a bad reason. No referee better epitomizes than than Tim Donaghy, the former NBA official who was infamously caught in a gambling scandal that led to him spending time in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in wire fraud and transmitting wagering information through interstate commerce.

In the latest edition of Netflix’s UNTOLD docuseries, the Donaghy scandal takes center stage with a special twist in UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul. For the first time, Donaghy and his co-conspirators, James Battista and Tommy Martino, discuss their involvement on video.

“This film is full of ‘he said, she said,’ but regardless of what is true and what is falsified by the wild cast of characters involved, the heart of this story for me is so much larger than Tim Donaghy, the calls and bets he made,” David Terry Fine, the director of the episode, said in a statement. “It’s a story about American greed, one in which no matter who or what you believe, the common denominator amongst all parties becomes clear: money and profit have taken precedence over the sanctity of a game on which many rest their hopes and dreams.”

UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul debuts on Netflix on Aug. 30, 2022. You can see the trailer at the top of this post.