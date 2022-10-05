The eyes of the basketball watching world were on Las Vegas on Tuesday night for the first of two games between the G League Ignite team and French squad Metropolitans 92. More specifically, the game pit the presumed top-2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, American guard Scoot Henderson and French big man Victor Wembanyama, against one another.

The Ignite won the game, 122-115, with both youngsters putting on shows. Henderson did his best work in the first half en route to 28 points on 11-for-21 shooting with nine assists, five rebounds, two steals, and only two turnovers. Wembanyama, meanwhile imposed himself on the game in the second half, as he had 37 points on 11-for-20 shooting while connecting on seven of his 11 attempts from three, with five blocks and four rebounds pitched in.

After the game, Wembanyama made it a point to praise Henderson after the first of two games they’ll play against one another.

"He's tough to guard" Victor Wembanyama on Scoot Henderson's game after their duel. pic.twitter.com/J2CEKGhQPi — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2022

“He’s tough to guard, just what I expected,” Wembanyama said. “I think the biggest part of his game is his aggressiveness — every time the ball is in his hands, it’s even something you feel on the court, he’s so dangerous. He can slash, he can shoot the ball. It was a surprise in a good way. He’s a great player.”

This is not the last time the two will play, as Metropolitans 92 and the Ignite are scheduled to take the floor again on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.