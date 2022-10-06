wemby
It Is Unclear How You’re Supposed To Stop Victor Wembanyama

The list of the greatest NBA prospects of all-time isn’t especially long. LeBron James is on it, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is on it, Luka Doncic is on it, etc. For months, folks who follow the draft have said French center Victor Wembanyama is on it, too, but for many fans, there haven’t been a ton of opportunities to watch him play high-profile games.

That changed this week when Metropolitans 92 went to Nevada to play the G League Ignite team. Wembanyama’s first game was a blast, as he went for 37 points, five blocks, and four rebounds in his battle against the other presumed top-2 pick in 2023, Scoot Henderson. Unfortunately, Henderson had to leave the second game early due to a knee injury, but while he sat on the sidelines, Wembanyama put on a show.

Unlike the last game, which saw the Ignite come out on top, the French side picked up a 112-106 win. This was thanks to Wembanyama absolutely dominating on both ends of the floor, going for 36 points on 11-for-24 shooting and 11 rebounds, four blocks, four assists, and a steal in 37 minutes of work. Now, I am going to post a bunch of his highlights, cool? Cool. Here ya go:

Here are several other things, all of which made me gasp.

He is a 7’4 18-year-old doing this stuff. Wanna see him standing next to Rudy Gobert? Of course you do!

The race to tank for this young man is going to be unbelievable, and between you and me, it is very hard to blame teams for doing everything in their power to get the ping pong balls on their side.

