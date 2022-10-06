The second matchup between the presumed top-2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft will not be as enthralling of a showdown as their first. Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite team went head-to-head on Thursday afternoon in Nevada, but during the first quarter of action, Henderson went down with an injury that led to him getting ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Henderson got switched onto Wembanyama after the big man came off of the screen and the pair bumped knees with one another. While Wembanyama hit the deck, Henderson was visibly uncomfortable after the incident which led to him drawing a foul.

Scoot Henderson left the game and will not return following this collision with Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/xc4xRO8HGx — ESPN (@espn) October 6, 2022

Henderson left the game right after this happened, and while he was able to return to the bench to watch the rest of the festivities, the Ignite eventually determined that he would not be able to return to the game after hurting his knee.

Ugh… Scoot Henderson has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game after banging his knee early in the first quarter. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 6, 2022

During their first matchup on Tuesday night, Henderson, a 6’2 guard from Georgia, showed why he is viewed as one of the most promising backcourt prospects in recent memory. While Wembanyama is believed to be the clear-cut frontrunner to go No. 1 overall in 2023, Henderson went for 28 points on 11-for-21 shooting with nine assists, five rebounds, two steals, and two turnovers in a win.

UPDATE: The good news is that Henderson’s injury isn’t considered significant, as the official word after the game was that he suffered a bone bruise and was going to be day-to-day.

Scoot Henderson's injury is officially a bone bruise and will be day-to-day, team says. — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) October 6, 2022

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see another duel, but Henderson put plenty of great stuff on tape in the first game and it’s all about the longview for him, so playing this one cautiously was the right move.