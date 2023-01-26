Victor Wembanyama Can Palm A Basketball With Two Fingers

Victor Wembanyama, the French sensation who is almost certainly going to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, is one of the most uniquely skilled basketball players that we’ve ever seen. While there are plenty of other big time talents slated to enter the league via the 2023 Draft, Wembanyama stands out among the rest, and not just because he stands 7’2 and does stuff that we’re more used to seeing with guards.

One thing that guards cannot do — or at the very least, I assume they cannot do — is palm a basketball with only their thumb and their middle finger. As it turns out, Wembanyama can do this, which he showed off in a video that the NBA posted to its official Twitter account.

As it turns out, the extremely tall person with a reported 8-foot wingspan has pretty big hands! Anyway, it’s been a second since we have last checked in with Wembanyama — that was back when he, the most tank-worthy prospect since LeBron James, called tanking “weird” — so here is a quick update on his numbers this year. Wembanyama is averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game for Metropolitans 92, which sit in second place in France’s top basketball league, LNB Pro A.