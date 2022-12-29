Victor Wembanyama Calls Tanking ‘Weird’ And ‘Unreasonable’

Victor Wembanyama might be the most tank-worthy prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James. But in a recent interview with Le Parisien, Wembanyama, the 7’4 French prodigy who plies his trade for Metropolitans 92, spoke out against the act of tanking, calling the practice “weird.”

“Tanking? It’s a weird strategy,” Wembanyama said, per Basketnews. “I find it unreasonable, and I try not to think about it. I also heard that the NBA considered changing a few rules for me, but that doesn’t concern me.”

The sound you just heard is Adam Silver crying tears of joy. While he will not join the NBA until after next summer’s Draft, some of the biggest names in the league have started to praise Wembanyama’s upside, with Giannis Antetokounmpo saying he’s going to be a “big problem” and James calling him a “generational talent.” This was on display earlier this year, when Wembanyama got to showcase his skillset during a pair of games against the G League Ignite team which confirmed that we haven’t seen anyone quite like him.

Since those games in Las Vegas, Wembanyama has returned to France and dominated in the country’s top basketball league, LNB Pro A. Wembanyama, who turns 19 in January, is averaging 22.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, three blocks, and 2.3 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.