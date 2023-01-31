Being an assistant coach on a high school junior varsity team is usually a pretty low stakes position. Your job is to help teach fundamentals of the game and you hope that maybe a few of your kids can take to the sport and jump through the ranks to the varsity squad.

What is explicitly not in the job description is actually playing in games as a full grown adult, but that didn’t stop one coach in Virginia from doing just that when her team was down a player who was at a club tournament out of town, via WAVY TV 10.

Arlisha Boykins, a 22-year-old former assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls basketball team in Portsmouth, impersonated a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers. The student athlete was out of town at a club basketball tournament, parents of the girl told WAVY TV 10 Sports Director Craig Loper.

You may be wondering how a 22-year-old can pull off being a 13-year-old, but luckily there is video of the game and she doesn’t stick out as much as you’d expect — until you see her absolutely sending opponent’s shots and muscling through contact for and-1 finishes.

A 22-year-old assistant coach on a JV girls basketball team in Virginia impersonated a 13-year-old player that was out of town The coach was fired, and the team has opted out the remainder of the season https://t.co/JTggSf9T2q pic.twitter.com/eqwsYr1bCS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 31, 2023

There are a lot of reasons this is bad and Boykins was rightfully removed from her position as an assistant coach and any affiliation with the school. The team has also decided not to play the rest of the season, which is a bummer for all of the kids. With all of that said, this is an incredibly funny video to watch because she swats that first shot like prime Dikembe Mutombo, and then she hits the and-1 celebration with so much confidence and flair.