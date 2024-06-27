One of the biggest questions looming over the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft revolved around the future of Bronny James. The eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was a fascinating prospect entering the Draft this year, as no one really knew if the Lakers would take him and pair him with his dad, or if someone else would snag him, perhaps with an eye on getting LeBron for the final year of his career when that comes.

Ultimately, the Lakers did what many people expected, and used the 55th overall pick to select James.

The Los Angeles Lakers are selecting Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, sources say. LeBron and Bronny James to become the first ever father-son duo to be in the NBA at the same time. pic.twitter.com/CyewBHNswz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers are drafting Bronny James with No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/8CUeIlXnxm — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2024

Bronny is an interesting prospect in this year’s class, as his freshman year at USC was significantly impacted after he went into cardiac arrest last July. While he was eventually able to make his debut for the Trojans in December, he clearly looked rusty and never was able to really get into a groove on a team that struggled and went 15-18.

He decided to enter the NBA Draft after announcing he would leave the Trojans, although he entered the transfer portal to maintain his collegiate eligibility if he decided to return to school. As for his NBA outlook, while there are concerns about his size (he’s only 6’1.5 without shoes, although his wingspan is just over 6’7) and his ability to be a full-time point guard, his basketball IQ, motor, and athleticism all receive praise. Earlier this year, he cited players like Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Davion Mitchell as the kind of guys who impact winning similarly to how he wants to in the league.