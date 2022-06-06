The Warriors Blew Out The Celtics In Game 2 To Even The NBA Finals At 1-1

Game 2 of the NBA Finals followed an eerily similar script to Game 1, with one major difference. This time after the Warriors mounted a massive third quarter attack to take a double-digit lead, the Celtics did not have an answer, pulling the plug early in the fourth quarter while facing a 20-plus point deficit and inserting an all-bench unit as Golden State cruised to a 107-88 win.

Early on it was Boston that looked to be the better team, as Jaylen Brown started off hot once again and the Celtics darted out to an early eight-point advantage.

The Warriors would respond as Stephen Curry attracted much more attention to start the game and used that to create some good looks for his teammates, who cashed in.

Boston was able to hold on to a tenuous lead as the two teams started to heat up from deep late, as Jayson Tatum found his stroke on his way to 13 first quarter points.

However, buzzer-beaters were a theme of the night from the Warriors, who closed each quarter well on their way to the win, with Curry kissing home a floater to somehow push Golden State in front going to the second.

The biggest difference in Game 2 was the play of the Warriors defense, which really started to ramp things up in the second quarter and seemed to figure out how to cut off the Celtics first option and force them into 18 turnovers and, when they did get a look at the rim, they were often difficult and hurried shots.

The only thing working for Boston offensively was Jayson Tatum pulling up from deep, as he stayed hot in the second quarter and was really the reason the Celtics were able to stay attached.

The third quarter, once again, belonged to the Warriors, as they rolled up a 35-14 quarter, smothering Boston’s offense and pouring in a three-point barrage that was led by Curry, but also saw Jordan Poole get hot late.

Poole capped off the quarter with a rather preposterous three that is rarely seen from anyone other than his future Hall of Fame teammate, putting the Warriors up by 23 going to the fourth.

There was no run from Boston and they quickly sat the starters, trying to make sure they were well-rested for Game 3. The Warriors continued to pour it on and would cruise to a 19-point win, finding some positive vibes in the process. Curry was sensational once again (29 points, six rebounds, four assists), and this time he got help from Poole (17 points). But the story of the game was Golden State turning up their defense, taking away the easy threes for Boston’s “others” that killed them in Game 1 and making Tatum and Brown put up a shot-making display that they simply weren’t capable of on this night.

Gary Payton II’s presence was a huge lift, and Draymond Green, who teetered on the verge of getting ejected throughout the game after picking up an early T, made sure the energy and effort was there from the start on the defensive end. As the series shifts to Boston it is as fascinating as ever, with the Warriors confident they’ve figured something out and the Celtics seeming to not want to offer up much in the way of adjustments once this one got away from them, preferring to save any changes for Game 3.