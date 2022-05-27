After two years away from the playoffs altogether, the Golden State Warriors are returning to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, as they remain undefeated at home this postseason after dispatching of the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the Western Conference Finals.

Game 5 saw a familiar refrain in this series, as the Warriors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Stephen Curry was quiet scoring, tweaking his ankle early on, but he was dishing out assists aplenty early, with Klay Thompson coming out of the gate firing from three, knocking down five triples to help Golden State establish as much as a 21-point advantage in the first half.

Klay Thompson drains his 4th 3-pointer of the 1st half! He's up to 16 points on TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B2kzrbgPzy — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2022

Klay. Thompson. 💦 19 points and 5 3-pointers so far for Klay! pic.twitter.com/QToIQbtPEw — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2022

On the other end, Luka Doncic struggled, scoring just six points on 12 shots in the first half as the Warriors bottled him up and frustrated him with their physicality at the rim, where he wasn’t getting calls he felt he should’ve. The result was an odd half where the Mavs bench really kept things from being a disaster, while Luka and the starters never really got going.

Draymond flies in for the rejection on TNT ❌ pic.twitter.com/SUmZ0sMJIQ — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2022

The lone bright spot of the first half for Dallas was Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 17 points and hit buzzer beaters at the end of both the first and second quarters to keep the Mavs from getting run out of the gym.

.@SDinwiddie_25 in the first half 📊 17 PTS

6-11 FG

4-6 3PT pic.twitter.com/L6exegLcJK — x – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 27, 2022

The third quarter started with much of the same from the Warriors, as they opened up a 23-point advantage and it appeared we were headed for yet another conference finals blowout.

The behind-the-back dime by Draymond or Klay's 6th 3-pointer of the night! Klay is up to 22 points on TNT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hQJOibMBPK — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2022

However, it was at that point that Doncic woke up and dragged the Mavs back into the proceedings with some incredible shot-making, cutting the deficit to 10 going into the fourth quarter.

Luka 🪄 with 15 points in the 3Q pic.twitter.com/NJVAPVSzm3 — x – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 27, 2022

The fourth started with much of the same from Doncic, as the Mavs hung around and made things interesting in San Francisco.

This is Luka Magic 🪄 The @dallasmavs are on the comeback trail on TNT pic.twitter.com/IFGs1LgSL5 — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2022

However, as has been the case all series, Dallas digging themselves an early hole meant the offense coming alive late wasn’t enough, they needed to string stops together and, like in the first three games, that proved to be something they just could not do in the fourth. The play that might paint the best picture of the series as a whole came in a 14-point game with nine minutes to play when Kevon Looney pulled down two offensive rebounds on one possession, ultimately setting up a Nemanja Bjelica three.

Multiple efforts ⚡ Kevon Looney puts in work on the glass and Bjelica makes it count with a triple! Live Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/MDOMvBxckJ — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2022

All series Looney and the Warriors have punished the Mavs on the offensive boards, neutralizing strong initial defense from Dallas by creating second chance opportunities, and Game 5 was no different, as Golden State cruised to a 120-110 win. Dallas simply could not match the Warriors’ consistency in this series and the result is a gentlemen’s sweep that gives Golden State nearly a week off before the Finals start on June 2.