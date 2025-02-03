With Luka Doncic getting traded to the Lakers in a three-team deal for Anthony Davis and De’Aaron Fox getting traded to the Spurs in a three-team deal that sent Zach LaVine to the Kings, the 2025 NBA trade deadline is already one of the craziest in recent memory.

Those moves, and particularly the Doncic-Davis trade, have the rest of the league buzzing and have some teams trying desperately to keep up with the NBA’s changing landscape, especially out in the West. Among the teams scrambling to remain relevant are the Golden State Warriors, who just saw their rival Lakers figure out the transition from an aging all-time great by landing a top-5 player as he’s entering his prime. That’s a journey the Warriors have been rather famously trying and failing to navigate for the past few years, as the two timelines approach has not yielded the intended result of finding their next franchise cornerstone.

With Stephen Curry still playing at an All-Star level, the Warriors are now apparently desperate to find a star to pair him with. As for which star the Warriors are pursuing, the answer is simply: Yes. Jake Fischer dropped a report for The Stein Line newsletter on Monday about the Warriors not only still being in on Jimmy Butler talks, but that they are also chasing a reunion with Kevin Durant — and a pie in the sky dream of bringing both Durant and LeBron James to the Bay.

The path to Durant alone does seem plausible. Phoenix, entering Monday’s business, continued to signal that it does not plan to move Durant before the deadline, sources said, but the Suns are believed to be listening at the very least to various teams’ pitches for the 35-year-old scoring legend. Durant, meanwhile, is said to be aware of all this.

Shams Charania then followed that up with a hit on the Pat McAfee show where he confirmed they’ve called about Durant and noted they’ve also put in calls for just about every single star in the league.

“The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player,” Charania said. “Just name the All-Star player, the Warriors have probably called on them. Paul George? They have called on him. They made calls on every star, that of course includes players like LeBron, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler. They are making calls, they are dead set on trying to find another superstar player with Stephen Curry.”

They were in on talks about a Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic package with the Bulls before LaVine got shipped to Sacramento. They’ve apparently discussed pursuits of Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans. If there’s a big name to be had, the Warriors are calling about them.

And yet, we’ll have to wait and see if they are truly as motivated to get a star as they’re letting on. They have the ammunition to make a strong offer on most any star, but they’d have to be willing to part with Jonathan Kuminga and future picks to make that happen. We’ll see if that’s finally the case after not being willing to do so this summer in their pursuit of guys like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, but if the deadline comes and goes and their biggest acquisition is, say, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Warriors fans will not be happy.