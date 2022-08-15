The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are upon us, as all 12 teams finished out their regular seasons on Sunday, with the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty landing the final two playoff spots after New York beat Atlanta and Minnesota lost to Connecticut in the final game of the season.

Elsewhere, the Aces locked up the 1-seed with an impressive win over Seattle, and the playoff picture was set in stone, with postseason play starting on Wednesday night. The new bracket format the WNBA introduced this season sees a Best of 3 first round, followed by Best of 5 series for the semis and Finals, which means gone are the days of single elimination in the first round. Each higher seed will host the first two games of the first round series, meaning they’ll have a chance to wrap things up at home without needing to go on the road, but if a lower seed can steal a game, they’ll ensure at least the chance to close things out in their home arena.

The daily schedule for first round action will look like this, with all times listed being Eastern.

Wednesday, August 17

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Thursday, August 18

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU/NBATV)

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Saturday, August 20

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Sunday, August 21

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun (12:00 p.m. ET, ABC)

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Tuesday, August 23 (if necessary)

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty (TBD)

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury (TBD)

Wednesday, August 24 (if necessary)

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings (TBD)

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics (TBD)