After a hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls tapered off as they dealt with some key injuries and entered this offseason considering some changes. Their main priority was getting Zach LaVine back in the fold as star hit unrestricted free agency, and for a brief moment it seemed he might see what else was out there for him on the market.

However, the Bulls came correct with their contract offer to the star and as free agency opened, LaVine agreeing to a 5-year, $215.2 million contract to stay in Chicago was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania added that LaVine’s deal includes a player option on the final year.

NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million maximum contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, with a player option in Year 5, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

LaVine is coming off of back-to-back All-Star campaigns in Chicago, taking a leap as a scorer both in volume and efficiency, averaging 25.8 points per game on 49.1/40.4/85.1 shooting splits over the last two seasons. With LaVine back in the fold, the Bulls attention now shifts to what else they can do to upgrade the roster around LaVine and DeRozan, with the expectation being they’ll try to bolster their frontcourt, either in a splash move that sends Nikola Vucevic out, or in a smaller addition to bring a bit more defense and rim protection to the roster.

Chicago will hope that Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso can get healthy for a full season and they can take a step forward as a contender in the stacked East, with LaVine as the centerpiece and now being paid like it.