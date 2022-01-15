The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best stories of the 2021-22 NBA season, as the team has raced out to the top of the Eastern Conference. While the team’s handful of offseason have gotten plenty of attention, Zach LaVine has continued to be exceptional for the team, putting forth a campaign that has led to him being in a very good spot in the All-Star Game’s fan vote.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, LaVine was barely able to play in Friday night’s nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors. Just three minutes into the game, LaVine landed after reeling in a rebound and started dribbling. While nothing appeared to be wrong, he checked out of the game shortly after.

For those that missed it: pic.twitter.com/mvUMSGUIaE — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) January 15, 2022

LaVine immediately made his way into the locker room, and a little while later, the team ruled him out with a knee injury.

Bulls say Zach LaVine is out for remainder of Warriors game due to left knee injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2022

LaVine had previously torn the ACL in his left knee, so there will always be some extra level of concern when that causes him an issue. But according to multiple reports, the team isn’t worried about another ACL injury, and there is early optimism that this won’t be the kind of serious injury that derails the entire season.

Zach LaVine is headed to more testing Saturday but the initial focus isn't on an ACL injury, per team sources — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 15, 2022

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will get an MRI on his left knee Saturday, but there's initial confidence that he hasn't suffered a serious injury, sources tell ESPN. It was described as "discomfort" and erring on side of caution with MRI tomorrow. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 15, 2022

Unfortunately for the Bulls, the loss of LaVine meant that they did not have the firepower to keep up with the Warriors offense, and as a result, Golden State took a 78-47 lead into the locker room at halftime.