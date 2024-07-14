Zhaire Smith Had The Dunk Of Summer League Against The Bucks

The main attraction of NBA Summer League each year is the incoming rookie class getting to play for their new NBA teams for the first time. Fans flock to Las Vegas to get a glimpse at hopeful young stars, with the first weekend becoming a hot ticket as that’s when the top picks all play.

However, the real value of Summer League is for the guys trying to make rosters, either incoming rookies or young guys trying to keep their careers going. That player comes to Vegas looking to impress the executives in attendance and show that they have the game deserving of more minutes, a roster spot, or even just a look in camp. Among that group this year is Zhaire Smith, as the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft hasn’t been on an NBA roster since his sophomore campaign, but picked up a Summer League roster spot with the Cleveland Cavaliers for July after spending last year on their G League team.

On Sunday in Thomas & Mack, Smith authored the early frontrunner for the best poster dunk of Summer League as he went up and met Jaylin Galloway of the Bucks at the rim and finished a thunderous dunk over him.

Zhaire Smith with the BIG-TIME poster! 😱#NBA2KSummerLeague on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/YEPe4K7dy4 — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2024

I feel like the word “poster” is overused at this point, but this one qualifies as he goes chest to chest with Galloway. Smith finished the game with 9 points and four steals in a Cavs win, but if nothing else he produced one of the best highlights this year’s Summer League action is likely to produce.