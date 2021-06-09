‘Battlefield 2042’ Will Release In October With 128 Player Matches

In the world of console shooters, there are two giants: Call of Duty and Battlefield. While Call of Duty is more well-known for its yearly releases, Battlefield has always followed a more traditional development cycle between games. We haven’t seen a Battlefield game since 2018 and we’re all starved for a new one, especially on modern consoles.

The wait is finally over. We have an official name, trailer, and release date for the upcoming Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042. Reaching this point wasn’t easy for DICE, and some of the excitement was subdued due to a handful of leaks and rumors coming out early, but the game itself looks exciting and we’re going to see some gameplay of it around June. More importantly, we have an October release date and pre-order info.

The announcement came alongside an absurd trailer to reveal the game. We all expect game trailers to go a little over the top, but this is one of the craziest we’ve ever seen. It’s all cinematic, so unfortunately, there’s no gameplay to really glean from, but if the game is half as ridiculous as this trailer, then Battlefield 2042 is going to have some of the most memorable setpieces we’ve ever seen in a video game.

Of course, what we all really want to know about Battlefield is the details of the gameplay. What DICE is teasing so far sounds really promising — 128 players per match on next-gen consoles and dynamic weather that can be used against your opponent. Ever wanted to fight someone in a tornado? Well now you can!

Battlefield V was a great game, but at the end of the day, it felt like more Battlefield and not much else. Battlefield 2042‘s new features early on sound like the type of stuff that can only be done on next-gen consoles, which is exactly what fans of the series want to see after waiting this long. With a gameplay teaser coming in June, it will be exciting to see what this all looks like in action.