If you’re feeling down about not being able to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, just imagine how you’d feel if you were the star of one of the console’s biggest exclusive games and still couldn’t figure out a way to snag one. Unfortunately (but also, let’s be real, hilariously), this situation is exactly what unfolded for Deathloop voice actor Jason Kelley.

Just one day before Deathloop hit shelves, the game’s official twitter account shared a video of Kelley (the voice actor behind the game’s protagonist, Colt) in the recording studio hyping up the game and encouraging fans to pick up a copy. He then joked they should also send a copy of the game and a PlayStation 5 his way, implying that despite working on a title for PlayStation and the console being nearly a year old, the voice actor still hadn’t managed to get ahold of one, leaving him unable to play his own game.

A special message from the Captain himself, and the voice behind Colt, @Jasonkelley_JK! 😎 pic.twitter.com/uORB9xItw9 — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) September 13, 2021

The short video quickly caught the attention of fans who both praised Kelley’s Deathloop performance and were shocked the actor didn’t have a console or even a copy of the game, for that matter. Fortunately for Kelley however, his video also caught the eye of Pete Hines, the senior vice president of global marketing and communications at Bethesda — the parent company of Deathloop developer Arkane. Within ten minutes of the video being shared, Hines responded to it, stating he could “probably help [Kelley] find a PS5,” so he could enjoy his own “amazing performance.”

Hey @Jasonkelley_JK I can probably help find you a PS5 so you can play it. You deserve a chance to play as Colt and enjoy your own amazing performance. :-) — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 13, 2021

While Hines’ offer to send Kelley a PlayStation might have come as a shock to some considering Sony’s biggest competitor, Microsoft, purchased Bethesda earlier this year, it turns out Hines is just a really nice dude. And not only is Hines a really nice dude, but he’s also a really nice dude who comes through. Two weeks later, we now have confirmation Bethesda has in fact sent both a PlayStation 5 and a copy of Deathloop to Kelley. Kelley shared the big news during an interview with JumpCut PLAY, stating:

“I was just notified by Bethesda that a PS5 was made available and is going to be shipped to me, with the game as well. So, I’ll be playing the game… I’m super excited.”

While it seems like it will still be a while until everyone who wants a PlayStation 5 has one and perhaps even longer until Xbox fans finally can play Deathloop on the console of their choice, we’re just happy things ended working out for Kelley.