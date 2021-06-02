Last updated: June 1, 2021

While long days and rising temperatures used to mean it was time to fire up the grill and soak up some sun, in recent years we’ve been given a very tempting reasons to stay indoors this Summer: nonstop game shows and livestreams. With dozens of expos, conferences, streams, and festivals to watch, we decided to whip up a list to help you make sure you catch all the ones you don’t want to miss.

Indie Live Expo (June 5, 5 AM ET)

Based in Japan, the Indie Live Expo bills itself as the largest indie games showcase in the country, with over 300 games lined up for the upcoming show. The event starts pretty early over here in the states, 5 AM ET to be exact, and will be broadcast in English, Japanese, and Chinese to an estimated 18 million viewers.

The Indie Live Expo will be broadcast from the expo’s official YouTube channel.

Guerilla Collective – Day One (June 5, 11 AM ET) Over the first two Saturdays in June, the Guerrilla Collective digital games festival is taking place and will be showing off games of all shapes and sizes. Additionally, the stream will also have a special section presentation from Black Voices in Gaming. As of right now, 26 games have been revealed on June 5, including Aeon Drive, Omno, Fire Tonight, and Run Die Run Again, though more are expected to “unexpectedly” make an appearance.

The Guerilla Collective will be broadcast from the festival’s official Twitch channel.

‘Battlefield 6‘ Showcase (June 9, 10 AM ET)

After months of teasers and leaks, DICE and EA have finally announced a showcase revealing the newest entry in the Battlefield series is coming on June 9. According to the rumors , the upcoming game takes place in a modern (or perhaps even slightly futuristic) setting, which significantly veers it away from the studio’s course over the last decade.