Our First Look At ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ Gameplay Is Coming

Nearly a year after it was first revealed last June, we’re finally getting some brand new Horizon Forbidden West information — and a lot of it too. On Thursday, May 27, Sony is hosting their next ‘State of Play’ livestream, and the focus is solely on the sequel to the 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, a game we still think you should clear you calendar for. According to game director Mathijs de Jonge, the presentation will last around 20 minutes, and feature “14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5.”

For those unfamiliar with the series, the PlayStation exclusive titles follow a young woman named Aloy as she ventures across a far-future America, battling mechanical dinosaurs and uncovering the truth behind both her past and the world’s post-apocalyptic state. The first game in the series, Horizon Zero Dawn, was met with nearly universal acclaim upon release, with critics citing it’s lush open-world, fluid action, and the performance of voice actress Ashly Burch (who you might recognize as Rachel on Apple TV’s Mythic Quest) as major triumphs. Horizon Forbidden West, which is currently set to release sometime this year, directly continues Aloy’s story as she travels west to a new and dangerous frontier.

For those interested in watching, you can catch the next State of Play over on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The stream will being at 2 PM PT on May 27, and will run approximately 20 minutes. However, if you feel like pulling up a bit early, Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have stated they will be kicking off the show with a “uniquely crafted countdown” starting at 9 AM PT.