Beat Saber is one of the best games out there. The VR-only game puts the player in a world where they’re given two beams of light and, with the rhythm of a song, have to swing at blocks that appear before them. The game first exploded in popularity because of how fun it was, but it’s also an excellent form of exercise. These days, a lot of people are trying out Beat Saber because their favorite artists’ music is beginning to appear in the game. We’ve already seen Billie Eilish add her music to Beat Saber, for example.

During The Game Awards on Thursday night, we saw another gigantic name add their music to the game. Lady Gaga will add some of her biggest hits to Beat Saber in the Lady Gaga music pack. Songs like “Alejandro,” “Poker Face,” and “Rain On Me” will all be available for the player to jam out. The full list of songs include:

Alejandro

Bad Romance

Born This Way

Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)

Paparazzi

Poker Face

Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)

Stupid Love

Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)

The Edge of Glory

Beat Saber and this music pack are available on both the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. The pack itself will cost $12.99 but anyone who wants to get an individual song can do so for $1.99.