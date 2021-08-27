If you’re a Stranger Things fan living in Poland, you have the rare opportunity to check out Netflix’s first foray into gaming. Netflix announced Thursday that it is officially giving gaming a go after months of rumors indicating that the streaming platform wants to tackle video games as part of its offerings.

Netflix tweeted about the news on Thursday, sharing that two Stranger Things video games will be the first thing fans of the Netflix original can check out. But there’s a catch: the games are only available in Poland.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

“Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3,” the tweet said. “It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step.”

Netflix has flirted with gaming in the past, but officially becoming a mobile games maker is certainly the first real indication they’re serious about the venture. But as Ars Technica pointed out, this is a far cry from being a real mobile games streaming service in the vein of Xbox Game Pass and the like. To play the games you have to download them, for starters.

As the tweet said, it’s a “first step” in actually making games, not the streaming infrastructure that the company would need to build to actually add gaming to its traditional revenue stream. But it’s certainly an interesting way to kick things off.