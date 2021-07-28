Despite some folks still not being able to get their hands on the coveted console, the PlayStation 5 is proving to be a triumph and bestseller for Sony Interactive Entertainment. Earlier this week, Sony’s global sales and business operations SVP Veronica Rogers took to the company’s official blog to announce that Sony has sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 units globally as of July 18. According to Rogers, this makes the PlayStation 5 the fastest-selling console in Sony history.

After thanking fans for their “amazing response” to the PlayStation 5, Rogers went on to address the console’s infamous supply issues due to the ongoing global pandemic. First and foremost, Rogers thanked the various Sony teams who worked during the pandemic in order to make the console’s launch successful in spite of the countless challenges. Rogers also stated that Sony is currently “making steady progress with available global supply and can’t wait for the day when everyone who wants a PS5 can easily get one.” While that’s not much in the way of a plan, fingers crossed it means all the folks still wanting a PlayStation 5 will be able to purchase one soon.

Lastly, Rogers also praised all the various components of the PlayStation ecosystem that set the system apart from competing consoles. Rogers thanked Sony’s product development team for delivering “amazing innovations including lightning-fast SSD, immersive 3D audio, and the dynamic DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” before listing some of the system’s most-anticipated upcoming games — such as Horizon Forbidden West and the new God of War title. Rogers closed the post by stating Sony is “committed to making sure that PlayStation is the best place to play.”

While this is all incredibly exciting news for the folks at Sony, the sales reflect an overall increase in growth and profitability in gaming. Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed their new console, the Xbox Series X | S, is their fastest-selling system of all time as well, reaching 6.5 million units sold as of June 30. While the Nintendo Switch has been out for some time now, just last year Nintendo reportedly sold more than 28 million units of the portable console, bumping the total number of units sold to nearly 85 million. Clearly, regardless of where you play, there’s never been a better time to.