Sueco Talks PC Gaming And How He’s Prepping For A ‘Halo’ Tournament

Sueco is a rising star in music. It’s hard to describe a sound that can be associated with him right now, because a big part of his appeal is his willingness to try different sounding music. After releasing hits like “fast,” “paralyzed,” and “Sober/Hungover,” he’s quickly making himself into an even bigger name.

It turns out that music isn’t his only passion — Sueco is also a big gamer. His passion for video games goes all the way back to his first-ever console, the Sega Dreamcast. These days, he’s gaming on a PC, and it’s this passion that made him a perfect choice for the launch of The Greenroom, an innovative music, gaming, and sports crossover event series presented in partnership with gaming giants VaynerSports, eFuse, and Aim Lab. This event will feature Sueco against other major stars like Bankrol Hayden, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Bugha, as they all play Halo Infinite for a prize of $10,000 in cash and a custom championship ring.

We got a chance to talk to Sueco about how he thinks he’ll fare in the upcoming event, what games he’s been into playing lately, and more.

What made you want to involve yourself with the launch of the Green Room series?

Well, I’ve always been a gamer, especially when I was a kid. I’m starting to really get back into it a lot. With this first tournament, the Halo tournament, Halo 3, when I was growing up, was a big part of who I was. I spent so much damn time playing Halo when I was a little kid. When I saw they were rebooting the franchise and whatnot, I was just stoked that I was able to be a part of anything related to it because it’s just a really nostalgic feeling for me. Then it’s funny, when I downloaded the game, I was crossing my fingers, hoping that it didn’t suck. But it’s sick and it seems like a lot of people love it. I don’t know. It’s cool. I’m just glad to be a part of it.

Have you had much of a chance to play it? Or was it just a little bit of time to mess around with it?

Not even that much time. Maybe about three or four hours so far. Just enough to get all the basics down. But then I just got on Aim Lab, so now I’m training. Now I’m going to play like a pro. So everybody, get ready for the tournament because I’m coming in strong.

You said you played a lot of games growing up?

Yeah. I was always playing a lot of the weirder games, to be honest. I played World at War and Modern Warfare and Zombies and shit with the homies. But I was more into games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and KOTOR 2, and sh*t like Civilization and Portal. More strategy and puzzle-based games. Also, one of my favorite games was this platformer named Psychonauts. They just dropped the sequel. It was sick because, again, it was one of those things where I was just hoping, please don’t be bad, please don’t be bad. And it was f*cking sick. After 12 years, they finally dropped the sequel.

What were your thoughts (on Psychonauts 2)?

Storyline-wise, I was a little confused. I’m going to be honest. But I enjoyed it. There are not really that many platformers anymore. Obviously, there’s some, but I feel like platforms used to be a way bigger thing. It’s nice to find a good platformer. You feel what I’m saying?