Mama Mia! It Appears Wario Took Over Nintendo’s Twitter Account

As if Mario didn’t have enough on his plate already, the little red guy is now facing a PR nightmare. In celebration of the release of WarioWare: Get it Together, Mario’s arch-nemesis, Wario, temporarily took over Nintendo of America’s Twitter account on Friday, posting leading polls, vulgar pictures and audio clips, and, naturally, a whole lot of manically laughter.

Oh, and just in case you’d rather hear all this laughter for yourself (as well as some other… bodily noises), here’s a small audio clip from the mustard-colored mustachio’d man himself.

For those who perhaps only know Wario through his appearances in games like Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros., the rude and crude Nintendo icon is also the star of his very own series, WarioWare. Starting in 2003 with WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! on the Game Boy Advance, the WarioWare games are effectively compilations of extremely brief mini-games that bring out absolutely frenzied competitiveness in players. The newest entry in the series, WarioWare: Get it Together, hit Nintendo Switch earlier today, and features 200 minigames you can play with up to three other people.

Of course the Nintendo marketing stunt for Get it Together was fairly short-lived and the account has “been given back” to Nintendo of America, but there’s no denying that as much as Mario can’t stand his boisterous rival, the internet can’t get enough of him:

