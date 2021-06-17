There’s no going around it — it’s rough times for folks trying to get into next-generation gaming right now. Not only is forking over the hundreds for a new console a pretty big ask, due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage it’s difficult to even find one. Luckily for Xbox One owners, Xbox is about to make it’s next-gen titles a whole lot more accessible.

A report from The Verge unveiled that Microsoft has plans to bring Xbox Series titles to Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud). While Microsoft previously described xCloud as merely a way for players to test out games before downloading them, this news shows the company is expanding its capabilities to let people play games they might not otherwise have the ability to play. In the official Xbox blog post recapping the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase, Xbox Wire editor in chief Will Tuttle briefly mentioned this development, stating:

“For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers.”

As of right now, Xbox has not confirmed when exactly this update will be happening. However, with xCloud set to be switched over to Xbox Series X hardware later on this year, it’s possible the update — or at least an announcement — will come sometime in 2021.