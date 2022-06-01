The timing worked out pretty perfectly for comedian, actor, and Daily Show alum Al Madrigal this spring with the release of Morbius (where he plays Agent Rodriguez) and the launch of his comic series, Primos (which draws inspiration from ancient Mayan and Aztec mythology). These are in addition to a development deal with CBS Studios and his work overseeing the comedy podcast network he co-founded with Bill Burr. Now, with Morbius hitting VOD and the last issue of volume 1 of Primos about to drop (it’s out today), it’s once again difficult to not be impressed by the symmetry and the workload that the ultra-multi-hyphenate is carrying, but he seems pretty happy about all of it.

As a fellow comedian and someone who has known Madrigal for 15 years, I can attest that none of this is the result of luck or something that happened overnight. Madrigal’s success in show business (you may also recognize him in a pivotal and lauded role opposite Ben Affleck in The Way Back) is the result of hard work, planning, and in Al’s case, being ridiculously nice. Like, so nice that he tells us that it (and his chatty streak) drives his wife nuts. But it’s obviously opened up some doors for him. I spoke with Al about all of that, Mayan mythology’s role in his book, the importance of representation, and how hard it is to make something truly unique in a genre in which everything has already been done.

Please explain the MCU/Spider-Verse difference. This sounds like some real-life Dr. Strange-type shit.

Look up “WHIH Newscast.” It is promotional stuff they did for the Avengers movies. I play a pundit opposite Leslie Bibb. And then in Morbius, I play Agent Rodriguez, who I’m told is modeled after “Phil Rodriguez,” who’s a character in the Spider-Verse. And then, in a Farmer’s Insurance commercial, I played Captain America.

If you think about it, JK Simmons, who plays Jonah Jameson in all of the Avengers and Spider-Man movies, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle, is in the Farmer’s ads as well. So, a lot of cross-over happening. But yeah, three different characters and the first Latino Captain America right here.

With Morbius hitting VOD, is it a relief that maybe more people have the chance to go in and experience the film fresh without the critical response dominating the conversation?

Morbius was plagued by COVID in a variety of ways. There were six different delays that maybe led to unrealistic expectations being built up over time. I think it’s gotten a bad rap and people should judge for themselves.

Were you a comic book fan growing up?

I read a lot of graphic novels when I was working at the Daily Show. And when I was a teenager, I read a lot of comic books before I started probably going out more than I should have.