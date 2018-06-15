Getty Image

What’s Now

Cameron Esposito is here to tell Rape Jokes whether or not you want to hear them

Cameron Esposito is a stand-up comedian, podcaster and television showrunner. Her work in these media (and others) is wonderful, but they have been taking a backseat to her new self-made and distributed special Rape Jokes. Described as a concert film “about sexual assault from a survivor’s perspective,” the new hour is technically free, and only asks for a donation of whatever amount interested parties are willing to give. However, the proceeds will “benefit RAINN, the United States’ largest anti-sexual violence organization.” It’s a tough hour to watch, but equally funny as it is enlightening.