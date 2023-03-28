You’ve heard the phrase “love at first sight,” but what about “love at first sound?” Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind sets out to answer that question with a social experiment. A group of single men and women date each other, fall in love, and get engaged — all without seeing the other person. Follow along as Uproxx ranks each couple and recaps the best tear-jerking and cringe-worthy moments from season 4. (WARNING: Spoilers for up to episode 5 of Love Is Blind season 4 will be found below.) The pods are officially open and a new batch of singles are looking for love. After only ten days, and LOTS of drama, five couples emerged engaged and ready to see their fiancé for the first time. Next, they spent a week getting to know each other in paradise and putting their compatibility to the test. Is the connection they formed in the pods strong enough to make it to the altar? Let’s find out.

The best moments from Love Is Blind episodes 1 through 5 Brett refusing to wear anything other than Nike attire like he’s a walking brand deal (we get it, you work for the company).

Chelsea confronting Irina and Micah about being rude to Amber out of insecurity and asking why they don’t “just stop.”

Marshall doing a happy dance after seeing Jackelina for the first time. Absolutely adorable.

Everything Tiffany said about Brett. The worst moments from Love Is Blind episodes 1 through 5 Pretty much every time Micah and Irina were on screen together. Those two take the concept of “mean girls” to a whole new level, especially when Irina started laughing at and eavesdropping on Amber crying when she got dumped by Paul.

Kwame saying he almost went by Alex on the show. If you know you know.

Zack singing Irina a song he definitely didn’t write before proposing. I wish I could go back in time and wipe my memory of this entire scene.

Tiffany falling asleep on Brett while he essentially poured his heart out to her.

Who are the Love Is Blind Season 4 couples? To start things off, let’s recap who the couples are coming out of episodes 1 through 5. After getting to know each other through the pods and forming a connection which led to a proposal after only ten days, we’ve got Tiffany and Brett, Kwame and Chelsea, Marshall and Jackelina, Zack and Irina, and Paul and Micah. Okay, let’s dive in on ranking the couples 5. Zack & Irina It’s hard to even figure out where to start with these two. The times Irina visibly recoiled when Zack tried to touch her? The time when she flat out said “I’m treating you poorly” and then continued to do so? Or what about when she bluntly admitted: “I was gonna leave you right after I saw you but I stayed and gave it a chance?” (And as Zack retorted, she didn’t even give him a chance). It was clear toward the end of the time in the pods, Zack was basing a lot of his decision on his first impression of Irina and her reaction to hearing about his upbringing. Though I’m still not letting him off the hook for his absolutely terrible proposal song — I admit I had to skip through most of it, I couldn’t handle the cringe — he was right to be concerned about Irina’s maturity level. She used every opportunity to talk poorly about the other girls on the show and couldn’t even bring herself to have a serious conversation with Zack after leaving the pods (like when she covered her face with a pillow when Zack asked her if she was attracted to him). Thankfully, Zack and Irina’s relationship didn’t last long, but it looks like Zack is going to try to make good with previous flame Bliss and Irina is, unsurprisingly, now gunning for her best friend’s man. Clearly, she’s never heard of girl code before. — Carolyn Droke Zack and Irina trying to see who can hurt each other’s feelings the most as they brush their teeth #LoveisBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/Weo4q9Q7os — Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) March 24, 2023 Irina and Zack's meetup was honestly the most painful thing I have watched so far. It was so clear she hates him yikes😭 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/l931cYoZbl — Mon (@kissesfordayss) March 24, 2023

4. Paul & Micah Paul and Micah have had an interesting ride so far. In the pods, they have some commonalities that spark their bond — from their shared love of Italy to him having the same name as her father (Do with that what you will). During the group in-person pool party, Micah starts to cozy up to Kwame after already ending their connection days earlier. In her current mean girl-esque reputation, she tells him to toast to a “failed proposal.” Needless to say, that comment backfired on her and Kwame was not having it. Paul plays a similar game, getting to know Irina and telling Zack that he might have been wrong to choose her. While these two aren’t the biggest disaster this season, they definitely have the potential to get there. And we’ll be shocked if they make it to the altar. — Lexi Lane 3. Kwame & Chelsea Kwame and Chelsea being third on this list speaks more to the sub-par quality of the aforementioned couples, than their own on-screen appeal. To be honest, this has a lot more to do with Kwame than it does with Chelsea. In just over five minutes of the first episode of season four, Kwame rattled off a story about being unable to pick up his prom date because he is Black and how that ties into his desire to try and impress at every instance with things like his Master’s degree. The issue here is if your skin color is a problem, there’s a good chance that no degree(s) will solve that. Moments later, he shared how he almost considered saying his name was “Alex” to avoid being boxed into a “very specific area,” and there are only a handful of options for what “area” he is referring to. At this point, many viewers’ feelings about Kwame had soured, to put it nicely, and it didn’t get any better in the following episodes. Between his failed proposal with Micah, the original song he cringingly performed for Chelsea, and seemingly flirting with Micah during the five couples’ trip to Mexico, Kwame has proven to be far from your star student. Luckily for him, social media-crowned “mean girls” Irina and Micah have done a bit more damage to keep him and Chelsea away from last place. Plus, Chelsea’s pretty cool for what it’s worth. — Wongo Okon