Yup, You’re Getting More ‘Love Is Blind’

The world might seem like it’s ending, but Netflix is here to offer a light at the end of the tunnel. The streaming giant just announced all new seasons for three of its hit reality series plus a brand new show from Marie Kondo.

In an effort to “spark more joy” in a time when viewers could clearly use it, Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Rhythm + Flow have all been officially renewed after audiences connected with the various reality series. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials.

All three of the renewed series are (somehow) actively casting for their upcoming seasons while Kondo’s new project is currently searching for towns to feature on the decluttering expert’s show. You can read the official synopsis for all four series below:

Love Is Blind

Is Love Blind? Season one’s emotional roller coaster proved it can be for some, but hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey (obviously) will ask the question again as new singles prepare to enter the pods for the dating experiment.

The Circle

Season one challenged contestants to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in this modern social experiment competition. Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100K prize — but new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons. In a game where anyone can be anyone, who will be the next winner?

Rhythm + Flow

Let the games begin! Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris return, looking for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series Rhythm + Flow. The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up.

Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo

In 2019, Marie Kondo’s method of tidying up changed the way the world viewed organization. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways.

