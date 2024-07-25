Will The Max/Hulu/Disney+ Streaming Bundle Save You Money?

The streaming bundle to end all streaming bundles has arrived.

The Hulu, Disney+, and Max team-up is launching today with both ad-supported and ad-free options. The bundle costs $16.99/month with ads and $29.99/month without ads. If you were to subscribe to all three services individually, “they would cost about $26 per month for their ad tiers,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, while “the ad-free versions would cost about $37 combined.” The Hulu, Disney+, and Max bundle saves up to 38 percent compared with the price of the services purchased separately.

You can watch a promo for the bundle above.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” said Joe Earley, president of direct to consumer for Disney Entertainment, when the bundle was announced in May. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

Upcoming titles on the participating streamers include The Penguin (Max), a new season of Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), and Agatha All Along and Pixar’s Win or Lose (Disney+). Plus, every episode of The Simpsons, which is the most popular reason to subscribe to Disney+ anyway.