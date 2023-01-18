Every streaming service wants what Peacock has with The Office: a comfort show, a background show, a show that you press play and leave on all day. Disney+’s The Office is The Simpsons. We’ve come a long way from Nazi Supermen Are Our Superiors.

The Wrap reports that although “half of the 10 most in-demand shows [on Disney+] are geared toward children,” The Simpsons is “consistently popular” with subscribers both young, old, and 30-something and childless. I’m a guy like 30-something and childless! The longest-running scripted series in U.S. primetime history “had the highest demand last month (52.75 times the average series demand) and has been one of the most popular shows on Disney+ since it first launched.” In second place: The Mandalorian (39.38 times), followed by The Owl House, Andor, and Gravity Falls:

The Mandalorian is also regularly among the most in-demand shows on Disney+. Strategically, it serves as an anchor for the ever-expanding Star Wars franchise. Last month, Andor was the fourth most in-demand show on the platform and last month Tales of the Jedi made the top 10 cut, but as spinoffs come and go, The Mandalorian has a steadily high level of demand.

The Mandalorian being #2 is impressive considering there hasn’t been a new episode since 2020 (The Book of Boba Fett doesn’t count). It’s also interesting that there’s no Marvel shows in the top-10. Unlike basically every Simpsons episode from season 1 to season 13, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not endlessly rewatchable.

(Via The Wrap)