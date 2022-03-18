After more than 65,000 people donated, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have reached their goal of $30 million to help Ukrainians in need. But the fundraising effort isn’t over.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support,” the Black Swan actress, who was born in Ukraine, said in an Instagram video. “And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.” Kutcher added, “Our work is not done. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact for those in need.”

The money will be “delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now,” Kutcher wrote on Instagram. Flexport is bringing relief supplies to those in need, while Airbnb is providing short-term housing for refugees fleeing Ukraine. He continued, “We will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others.”

You can donate to the cause here.

(Via People)