“Proud” Ukrainian Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher are raising money to help families in Ukraine who are being impacted by the Russian invasion.

“I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian,” the Family Guy actress, who was born in the Ukraine before moving to the United States when she was seven years old, said in the video above. From ABC News:

The couple said that the money they are seeking to raise will go to relief that will have “an immediate impact in supplying much-needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area.” Donations raised through the GoFundMe page they set up will go to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org, which are providing free, short-term housing and organizing supply shipments to refugee sites.

Kunis and Kutcher vowed to match up to $3 million in donations to the Stand With Ukraine fund — in less than 20 hours, the GoFundMe page is already up $3.3 million. “The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support,” Kunis said. “We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us.” You can donate to Stand with Ukraine here.

(Via ABC News)