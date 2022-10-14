If salad dressing and pasta sauce ever stop paying off, Newman’s Own F*ck Hut has a nice ring to it! In The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man: A Memoir, a posthumous memoir that Paul Newman began compiling in the 1980s, the actor and noted sex symbol admitted that it was fellow actor Joanne Woodward, his wife of 50 years when he passed away in 2008, who turned him into a “sexual creature.”

Vanity Fair published some excerpts from the book, which will be released later this month, which paint a somewhat surprising picture of how Newman saw himself. His lack of confidence with women began in high school, and stayed with him. “Girls thought I was a joke,” Newman wrote. “A happy buffoon.” Meeting Woodward, however, changed that. “I went from being not much of a sexual threat to something else entirely… Joanne gave birth to a sexual creature. We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and public parks and Hertz Rent-A-Cars.”

Newman was married with three children when he first met Woodward, but said it was impossible to deny their attraction. The two married in 1958, shortly after Newman’s divorce from his first wife was final. And the Oscar-winning couple’s honeymoon phase seemed to last well into their half-century of marriage.

Newman wrote about how Woodward built a more intimate little bedroom space off their master bedroom with a tiny bed she bought at a thrift shop. “‘I call it the Fuck Hut,’ she said proudly,” Newman wrote. “It had been done with such affection and delight. Even if my kids came over, we’d go into the Fuck Hut several nights a week and just be intimate and noisy and ribald.”

