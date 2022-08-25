Sylvester Stallone Denies That His Marriage Ended Over A Dog

Sylvester Stallone has spoken: his 25-year marriage is not ending because of a dog.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Stallone’s marriage to Jennifer Flavin is ending. People reports that last week, Flavin filed a “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from the 76-year-old Rocky actor. Stallone and Flavin, 54, got married in 1997, but their relationship started in 1988. They have three children together.

After reports of the divorce surfaced, the always reliable TMZ reported that the marriage was over because of Stallone’s dog, a Rottweiler named Dwight. TMZ claimed that sources close to the couple said that Flavin did not want the dog, but the always outspoken Stallone wouldn’t budge on the matter, adding that they “had an extremely heated argument that brought up other issues.”

But Stallone quickly put the rumor to rest. Speaking straight to the source of the rumor, Stallone said, “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions,” he said. “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.” Stallone told the outlet that given their two residences in California and Florida and his work schedule, Flavin thought getting a new dog would be a complicated addition to their lives.

Stallone also shut down rumors that he covered a tattoo of Flavin’s face with Dwight’s because of the end of their marriage, telling TMZ that he’s had the tattoo for 14 years and wanted to give it a fresh update. Okay, Sly! Did you ask the Property Brothers to do it?