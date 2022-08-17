After dipping his toes into the comic book waters over the years, Sylvester Stallone finally has a superhero movie of his own. Arriving on Amazon Prime Video next week, Samaritan stars the iconic Rocky actor as a down and out hero who gave up on trying to save his city because he can’t even save himself. Described by Stallone as an “action movie with heart,” which is the kind of “mythology” he’s drawn to, Samaritan will pull Sly’s aged hero back into the fight after years of trying to keep a low-profile as a garbage man.

You can watch Stallone share a first look at Samaritan below:

Before flying solo in Samaritan, Stallone has made appearances in two team-based superhero films for both Marvel and DC Comics. He had a small part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Stakar (a.k.a. Starhawk) before collaborating with director James Gunn again for The Suicide Squad where the Rambo star voiced the fan-favorite character King Shark.

Here’s the official synopsis for Samaritan:

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s superpowered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe he perished in the fire, but some, like Sam, have hope that he’s still alive. With crime now on the rise, Sam makes it his mission to coax Samaritan out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Samaritan hits Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

(Via Prime Video on Twitter)