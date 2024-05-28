In just six days, Love Island UK will return for its eleventh series, the first output of new episodes from the original series since the summer of 2023. More recently, Love Island UK season 11 follows the release of Love Island: All Stars which aired its inaugural season at the beginning of 2024 . ITV and the Love Island crew shared plans to bring back Love Island: All Stars for multiple seasons goign forward. Staying true to their word, we just received news on another season for Love Island: All Stars.

Will There Be A Love Island: All Stars Season 2?

ITV and Love Island announced today that season two of Love Island: All Stars will premiere in 2025. An exact premiere date was not shared at the time of the announcement, but we can assume that season two will debut around January 2025, the same point in the year that Love Island: All Stars season one began.

The news comes after Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, shared his desire to make Love Island: All Stars an annual series. “I would love it to stay like this and do All Stars in winter and then the regular series with new islanders in the summer,” he said. Now his wish ca

“What a perfect way to celebrate a decade of Love Island, by bringing back another all star class of Islanders for what will I’m sure be another vintage year of romance, drama and relationships,” he said according to Radio Times.

‘Love Island: All Stars’ will return in 2025. Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.