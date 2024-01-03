Similar to Love Island Games, ITV’s new series Love Island: All-Stars will welcome back fan favorites from past seasons of Love Island for its inaugural season. Thanks to a new announcement from ITV, there’s finally a release date for the first season of Love Island: All-Stars .

Last year was an eventful year for the Love Island world. It began with series 9 which kicked off at the beginning of the year and ended with fan favorites Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan , both 24, as the winners. Series 10 began three months later and ended in surprising fashion with Jess Harding and Sammy Root, both 22, crowned as winners. Love Island Games, a spin-off of Love Island, launched in November as it gave past members in the Love Island world “another shot at love” through a new format that included both team and couples challenges as well as recouplings, bombshells, and eliminations. In the end, Justine Ndiba (30) and Jack Fowler (27) left the island as winners. Now it’s on to 2024 for Love Island.

When Does Love Island: All-Stars Come Out?

Confirmed: Love Island: All Stars starts Monday 15 January, 9pm simulcast on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. pic.twitter.com/TqwNiRO4UV — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) January 3, 2024

Love Island: All-Stars begins Monday, January 15 with the first episode premiere at 9 pm BST via simulcast on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX. The news was shared through a post on Twitter/X from the ITV Press team. That means if you’re in the United States, you’ll have to tune into the simulcast on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX at 4 pm EST/1 pm PST to watch the season premiere.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment, spoke about Love Island: All Stars in a press release. “It’s set to be a must watch series, as some of fans’ favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues,” he said. “I simply can’t wait!”

You can watch the trailer for Love Island: All-Stars season one above and stay tuned for more on the upcoming show.

