With the premiere date nearing, here’s everything you need to know about the first season of Love Island: All Stars.

Next week, a new Love Island will premiere globally. Months ago, many expected it to be the show’s winter series , but rumors suggested that something different was in store. Those rumors proved to be true as ITV announced Love Island: All Stars . They promised to bring back some of the most beloved islanders from past Love Island series for a new and exciting season.

The cast was officially introduced on January 8. You can watch the islanders re-introduce themselves in the video below and scroll down a bit more for additional information about them.

Love Island: All Stars season 1 begins on Monday, January 15 at 9 pm GMT/4 pm EST/1 pm PST. The season begins less than two months after Love Island Games came to an end and less than six months after Love Island series 10 concluded.

Plot

You can mostly expect the same Love Island drama in Love Island: All Stars season 1. There will be controversial challenges, surprising bombshells, and shocking dumpings. However, there will not be Casa Amor this year as Love Island’s Executive Producer Mike Spencer revealed in an interview with The Mirror. “We have got to be reactive,” he began. “These islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them. This give us the chance to shake it up and bring new islanders into the mix in new ways.”

Spencer added, “We have four hidden single beds in the lounge, so make of that what you will.”

Another change that’s in order for Love Island: All Stars season 1 is the length of the season. Rather than the usual eight weeks worth of episodes that can be expected in a Love Island season, Love Island: All Stars season 1 will only air for five weeks.

“Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up,” Spencer said. “I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker.”

Trailer

You can watch the trailers for Love Island: All Stars season 1 below.