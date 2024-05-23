Three after they concluded their inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars, ITV and the Love Island crew are prepared to launch another summer season of the beloved British show. Earlier this week, Love Island UK announced that the show’s 11th season will premiere at the top of June. That gives fans just a little over a week to get their things together for the new season. Details for Love Island season 11 are sparse for the moment, but we’re here to keep you updated as the news rolls out. Here’s what you need to know for season 11 of Love Island.

Release Date We’re coming in hot! 🔥 Love Island returns Monday 3rd June on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h9t3NctIjk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 22, 2024 Love Island season 11 begins on Monday, June 3 at 9 pm GMT/4 pm EST/1 pm PST. The new season starts a little over three months after the inaugural Love Island: All Stars season began and almost a year after Love Island season 10 launched. Cast The cast for Love Island season 11 has yet to be revealed, but fans can expect to learn about the new islanders within the next week before the new season airs. This is the expected timeline for the cast reveal as the islanders for Love Island: All Stars were unveiled on January, a week before the season’s January 15 premiere date.

Plot Viewers can expect the typical Love Island drama for the show’s 11th season, which is still taking place in Mallorca. That means the chats by the fireplace, mischevious activity on the terrace, dramatic recouplings, wild dumpings, controversial grames, epic bombshells, and much, much more. The premiere episode will air simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX. Additionally, according to Digital Spy, Aftersun will return with new live episodes every Sunday after the premiere with Maya Jama as the host. Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack will join Jama for Aftersun episodes as well as Amy Hart, Chris Taylor and Jordan Stephens. Indiyah, Amy, and Chris will also host The Morning After podcast daily from Tuesday to Saturday after the season 11 premiere. Trailer ITV and Love Island have yet to release an official trailer for season 11 of Love Island. Viewers can expect that, just like the official cast list, to arrive within the next week.