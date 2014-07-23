A Very Stupid Ranking Of The Imaginary TV Shows From ‘UHF’ On Its 25th Anniversary

There’s a little irony in all of this, though, as the 54-year old comedy icon just so happens to be celebrating his first ever No. 1 album on the same week that marks the 25th anniversary of arguably his greatest commercial failure. On Monday, Al pointed out that the 1989 comedy film UHF is celebrating a quarter of a century, as it was released in theaters on July 21, 1989 to a resounding chorus of, “Oh, the ‘Eat It’ guy is making movies now?”
UHF was supposed to be the start of a brand new era that evolved Weird Al from music video star to comedic leading man. Alas, the response to Hollywood was mostly, “No thanks.”
The executives at Orion Pictures really thought they had a hidden gem on their hands, a film with a $5 million budget that starred a guy whose music videos were pretty popular. Unfortunately, UHF was released in a summer that already had huge mainstream comedy hits in Ghostbusters 2 ($225 million), Honey I Shrunk the Kids ($222 million) and When Harry Met Sally ($92 million). Even Weekend at Bernie’s, of all the terrible movies that have ever been made, managed to double its budget to earn $30 million. UHF? $6 million. I guess moviegoers in 1989 were just way more interested in seeing a woman grope a dead man for cocaine than watching a series of clever parody sketches loosely tied together by the story of a loser picked by his uncle to run a local TV channel.
It didn’t help UHF’s cause that the two biggest critics of the day, Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel, took a big, old dump all over the movie’s potential with this less-than-stellar review:
If a movie that is nothing more than a series of dumb sketches can’t be considered successful, then someone needs to explain Titanic to me. Regardless, like most of the movies that I’ve taken to celebrating, UHF is a movie that wouldn’t find success until years later, when it became a favorite of people who watched Comedy Central at 2 am on weeknights and enjoyed trying new titles from the $3.99 VHS bin at Blockbuster. But just as Weird Al’s greatest career achievement in “Mandatory Fun” deserves to be celebrated, so does UHF.
This movie certainly wasn’t ahead of its time, but it’s one that has provided plenty of obscure jokes all these years later. I have friends who say, “Badgers? We don’t need no stinking badgers” without even knowing what it’s mocking, and I still shout, “YOU ARE SO STUPID!” when I make mistakes. Hell, I don’t see a janitor’s cart or supply closet without yelling…
Watching UHF was an interesting experience for me, because while I’d already seen parts of Kentucky Fried Movie as a child, I certainly didn’t understand them. I watched UHF with friends when it was released on VHS, and I remember the feeling of joy wash over me as the stupidity developed in front of my eyes, causing my pre-teen brain to think, “Dumb + ridiculous = hilarious.” I’m not even sure that we totally understood everything that we laughed at back then, but I do now and I still think that UHF is a pretty f*cking funny movie, even if the thought of a Twinkie wiener sandwich still makes me want to vomit.
Of course, please remember to dip your Twinkie wiener sandwich in coffee before you eat it, because otherwise that’s just sick, you disgusting dick. Watching UHF again this morning got me thinking about the state of television 25 years later, as the airwaves are still mostly dominated by the major networks, but there are so many U62 little guys out there trying to get a piece of the action as well. As we watch a network like NBC struggle to return to primetime relevance with sitcoms that speak to the shmucks with Nielsen boxes, it makes me wonder if Weird Al and UHF weren’t on to something with the idea that if you want to really reach the masses, you need to exploit and embrace the ridiculous.
With that in mind, let’s bring back George Newman’s absurd original programming ideas and consider which of them could actually find a home on TV in 2014.
10) Uncle Nutsy’s Clubhouse
Some people might argue that a creepy looking man with a Jheri curl is a bad choice for a kid’s show host, because parents would probably think that there’s a windowless van waiting for their children in the parking lot. But I think that as long as kids are getting this depressing and hopeless version of George Newman that they’ll better understand the pitfalls of life moving ahead, and they’ll learn to respect the innocence of childhood a little more.
9) Bowling for Burgers
Look, as someone who loves both hamburgers and bowling, I can’t believe this was never an actual show. But now more than ever, in a time when Guy Fieri is paid truckloads of money to travel the country and shovel food into his mouth and also pretend like he invented Supermarket Sweep, all while developing hilarious new food items for his own menus, I cannot believe that this isn’t on TV right now, coming to us live from Flavortown.
8) Practical Jokes and Bloopers
On one hand, I’m sick and tired of stupid hidden camera shows that have R-list celebrities barking commands through a microphone to make “normal people” who totally aren’t aspiring actors do zany things that they’d never do if someone wasn’t dangling money in front of their faces. However, if it’s a show that has a guy tripping old women as they walk out of grocery stores, I’d be inclined to at least DVR it, especially if it still stars this guy:
Also, I’d probably be in much better shape if I watched Stay Fit with Mike and Spike.
7) Raul’s Wild Kingdom
Siskel and Ebert thought that the turtle part was ridiculous and didn’t make any sense, but I’m arguing all of these years later that had I not found out then that you shouldn’t lick the bottom of a turtle, I’d probably have died from salmonella poisoning by now. If you can’t find the positives in the absurd, then perhaps you shouldn’t be reviewing movies. Especially since Siskel and Ebert were apparently cool with a guy throwing poodles out of a window. Maybe we should make a documentary about that.
6) Gandhi II
Made-for-TV movies traditionally aren’t that great unless they’re on cable networks or sometimes Lifetime, but a film that shows who Gandhi really was is something that we need. We’re constantly rewriting history to make us all feel terrible about where we come from, so why shouldn’t we at least tell this special man’s story with an emphasis on how much he liked threeways?
UHF is terrific, and I won’t entertain other opinions on it.
Exactly. If you can’t see the brilliance in UHF; I don’t know what to tell you.
Just watched this movie with my 8 yr old boy last week and on top of Ghostbusters this has made me eternally cool from his perspective. Its great to watch this stuff with a kid as it brings back all the joy and enthusiasm. He particularly likes the “Hambo” part (don’t want to correct him)
On the down side, I am now regaled with versions of White and Nerdy and Fat on the way to camp every morning. His sister told him he couldn’t sing White and Nerdy at camp talent show as it would be considered racist.
I for one am apalled, APALLED, that “Leave it to Bigfoot” was left off this list, even if it was only shown on the scheduling board….
Fun With Phlegm
Druids On Parade
I wanted to include the board, but I stuck to clips and GIFs for convenience.
To this day, I would watch Underwater Bingo for Teens
So after you promote Weird Al all week, that Andrew Roberts kid just swoops in and steals all you’re “We’re #1, we’re #1!” billboard chart thunder?! …don’t worry boss, consider that jerk added to The List.
Getting the UHF post isn’t a bad consolation prize though!!!
Ha, I tipped him on that last night because I was tired, so it’s all good.
Oh, I just want to see if my interociter can withstand a sudden charge of sixty-thousand volts.
Wha-?
Yeah, it works.
Oh, Burnsy, you do well in Kahless’ eyes.
This movie and MST3K were the biggest influences on my sense of humor as a child.
Also, I’ve been told that the twinkie wiener sandwich is actually pretty good.
I have those two and Sam Kinison. :/
Second on UHF and MST3K influencing their sense of humor. The movie Freaked! also had some part in it as well.
Care for some Macaroons?
i love the hell out of Freaked!
It’s a damn shame Alex Winter doesn’t get more work (as a director or actor).
styrofoam cup…bad for the environment
LET ME BE YOUR HOG
Ill never stop waiting for the full version.
“Badgers? We don’t need no stinkin’ badgers!”
Goddammit, you dunk the Twinkie wiener sandwich in MILK.
Michael Richards might be open to that “Stanley Spadowski’s Playhouse” gig right now.
Lets not overlook how awesome “The Beverly Hillbillies” song is.
Also overlooked: the squishing sound when the KKK guy gets his hood smashed.
I have too many thoughts on this. I rank villiains of movies in the following order:
1. Shooter McGavin
2. Darth Vader
3. RJ Fletcher
RJ GODDAMN FLETCHER IS THE SATAN INCARNATE, and I love him for it.
R.J. Fletcher: This is an embarrassment. A disgrace. What do you think R.J. Fletcher Senior would be saying if he were alive today?
Richard Fletcher: “Help me out of this box, I can’t breathe in here. Help, let me out.”
I still laugh my ass off to this day at that scene.
When he says “A UHF station. A HUUUUGH-HAAACH-EFFFFF STATION!” I lose it.
I’ve had Twinkie wiener sandwiches. They are delicious. I would suggest on eating it once though. I had one every day for about a week and felt nauseous.
It felt like my heart was going to stop
@arm123 Just change your name to “numb left arm123”.
I just want to find the marble in the oatmeal, once in life.
then you get to drink from the fire hose!
And meet Joel Miller?
And just to mention it, Weird Al was in all three Naked Gun movies. And the hell with Cartoon Network backing out of the movie they were gonna have him direct. I’d have watched the spam out of that.
Theyre not here for you, Frank.
When AL took over MTV/Much Music (80s Canada’s answer to MTV) it was music TV at its best. [www.youtube.com]
I saw the film in a theater, and I wasn’t a child. You have to understand that the reason the movie flopped was because all the jokes were old already. I left the movie thinking it would make a decent TV show, at least for one episode. Even the badgers joke was almost as old as The Treasure of Sierra Madre. I can see how they would be hilarious to a kid encountering them all for the first time, though. It was perfect for a new generation to grow up with.
Michael Richards losing his mop was one of the first times I felt true sadness as a child.
He will always be Stanley the Janitor to me. And Germans, I guess.
We all get to drink from the firehose!
I loved the gag where he’s reading a commercial for some type of cookie, and it actually is a dog treat with tuna or something in it. His friend is eating it and then starts gagging when he hears what it actually is…I laugh every time.
It’s great because he’s dressed as a clown and he’s just shoving them into his mouth.
I saw this in the theater. I think I was one of 4 people. That year.
Why was page 2 only one item?
It was a commercial break
A few years back they had a special showing with Al and the director in attendance. It was pretty awesome.
I think Michael Richards is once again a janitor, although it is not an acting gig this time.
Weren’t Batman and “Last Crusade” released that summer as well?
When the mop makes lightsaber sounds The Mighty Feklahr titters with glee.
…
GRRRR…GANDHI II!
Steak, medium rare.
Some people dont laugh at that. Then I eviscerate them with a d’k tahg.
Lol @ the woodwork teacher on Town Talk.
AL: Thanks for joining us.
TEACHER: Thank you hommmeeeeeeeebbbbbbooooooyyyyyyyyyyy!
AL: Would you mind giving us a demonstration.
TEACHER: NOT AT AWWWWWWLLLLLLLLLL!!!
Still cracks me up even before he slices his finger on the table saw.
TEACHER: WELL CALL ME MISTER BUTTAH-FINGERS!!!
DON’T YOU KNOW THE DEWEY DECIMAL SYSTEM
Oh man, how did you not have the table saw scene???
Just call me Mister Butterfingers!
The only time Emo Philips ever made me laugh
RIP Trinidad Silva.
Also, I remember the very first time I watched UHF, and I wasn’t really understanding it until the dude enters the temple and turns back and gets run over by a train. I laughed so fucking hard I about lost my mind. One of the finest comedies ever made.