Willem Dafoe Speaks French In The NSFW New Trailer For Abel Ferrara’s ‘Pasolini’

One of the highlights of the last few years of running FilmDrunk was having Abel Ferrara tell me “Yeah, I hear you bro,” when I interviewed him back in December. At the time the legendary Bad Lieutenant director was promoting a Drafthouse re-released of Ms. 45, and was putting the finished touches on a biopic of Pier Pasolini starring William Dafoe. And now we have the trailer for the biopic, Pasolini.
Vacillating between English, Italian and French, this looks to be a respectful and quite beautiful look at the director who brought “Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom” and “The Gospel According To St. Matthew” to cinemas. The movie will focus on the events surrounding Pasolini’s murder: while a male prostitute initially confessed to the crime, he later said the act was coerced via threats to his family, and there are several theories about what really happened to the director. [Indiewire]
Wow – Ferrara directing a movie about Pasolini? Count me in. And yes, his death is the matter of much debate – the chief theory being that he was killed because of “Salo”. It’s certainly possible that some of the old guard didn’t much care for a movie that depicted Italy’s rulers/aristocracy during WWII as raping, murdering sadists who occasionally ate shit for dinner. If you haven’t seen it and have a (very) strong stomach, it’s worth seeing – it might be a masterpiece, but it’s a very tough sit. Pasolini claimed he just basically filmed the Marquis De Sade’s original story, updating only the clothes, sets, etc. for period accuracy (set in 1944 or 1945). I think it’s still banned in Australia, and not without reason.
In French, they ask him what he considers himself, a novelist, a critic, a director. And Willem Defoe answers that in his passport, he simply fills in writer. Decent French by the way. This film looks awesome, can’t wait.
