Willem Dafoe Speaks French In The NSFW New Trailer For Abel Ferrara’s ‘Pasolini’

One of the highlights of the last few years of running FilmDrunk was having Abel Ferrara tell me “Yeah, I hear you bro,” when I interviewed him back in December. At the time the legendary Bad Lieutenant director was promoting a Drafthouse re-released of Ms. 45, and was putting the finished touches on a biopic of Pier Pasolini starring William Dafoe. And now we have the trailer for the biopic, Pasolini.

Vacillating between English, Italian and French, this looks to be a respectful and quite beautiful look at the director who brought “Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom” and “The Gospel According To St. Matthew” to cinemas. The movie will focus on the events surrounding Pasolini’s murder: while a male prostitute initially confessed to the crime, he later said the act was coerced via threats to his family, and there are several theories about what really happened to the director. [Indiewire]

