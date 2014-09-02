Willem Dafoe Speaks French In The NSFW New Trailer For Abel Ferrara’s ‘Pasolini’

#Trailers
Senior Editor
09.02.14 9 Comments

One of the highlights of the last few years of running FilmDrunk was having Abel Ferrara tell me “Yeah, I hear you bro,” when I interviewed him back in December. At the time  the legendary Bad Lieutenant director was promoting a Drafthouse re-released of Ms. 45, and was putting the finished touches on a biopic of Pier Pasolini starring William Dafoe. And now we have the trailer for the biopic, Pasolini.

Vacillating between English, Italian and French, this looks to be a respectful and quite beautiful look at the director who brought “Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom” and “The Gospel According To St. Matthew” to cinemas. The movie will focus on the events surrounding Pasolini’s murder: while a male prostitute initially confessed to the crime, he later said the act was coerced via threats to his family, and there are several theories about what really happened to the director. [Indiewire]

 

The sad string music, the dark glasses, the brooding… Mamma mia! Thees a-couldna be-a anymore-a eetalian eef-a she make-a me a big bowl-a pastolini! Thees-a guana be-a one-a beeg cinemostioni! But, mama, who’s-a theesa schifozo a-“Willem-a Dafoe?” He donna even-a sound Italian! Que scandalizzare!  (*spits on the ground, bites thumb, brushes back of hand against throat*)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSABEL FERRARAbiopicsPASOLINIPIER PASOLINITRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP