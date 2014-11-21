Review: ‘Foxcatcher’ Is Great At Looking Like An Awards Movie

Foxcatcher expands to more theaters this weekend. This is my original review from TIFF.
Like Bennett Miller’s last movie, Moneyball, Foxcatcher is long on production values, but short on insight. His film about weirdo Jon DuPont and the wrestling Schultz brothers is entertaining enough and looks great, it just doesn’t tell you a whole lot… well, a whole lot about Jon DuPont or the Schultz brothers. Miller seems to make the awards movie equivalent of pre-fab tract homes – spacious, and modern, but the one he builds in Detroit is going to be virtually identical the one he builds in San Diego. His movie about the wrestler is going to feel a lot like his movie about the baseball manager, and so forth. And like tract homes, they’re for the kind of people who just want something comfy, even if it’s kind of bland.
You probably already know the broad strokes of the story about Mark and Dave Schultz, and crazy John DuPont, who ended up murdering Dave. If not, great, because broad strokes are all you’re going to get anyway. Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo play the brother-champions, after they’ve both won gold at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Set in the lead up to the 1988 games, the first scene in Foxcatcher finds Channing Tatum getting paid $20 to speak to an assembly full of bored middle schoolers about the value of, uh… determination (Tatum reads his speech off notebook paper). “Wait, aren’t you Dave?” The secretary asks him while she’s signing his check. He sullenly, reluctantly corrects her, before driving back to his gritty, Pacific Northwest rat hole to shovel ramen noodles into his mouth while staring at the stains on his wall. Because that’s what angry meatheads do, you see, they use utensils improperly and stare at walls, just trying to get pissed off enough to do sports.
It’s a lot of fun watching Channing Tatum play an angsty meathead, and it sets up the dynamic between the Schultz brothers – angsty, lonerish, inarticulate Mark, overshadowed by his gregarious family man older brother, Dave. But these are basically stock characters, and the movie bends over backwards trying to set up the obvious, Shakespearian conflict while yadda yaddaing all of the nuance and particularities.
Why is Mark Schultz angsty, and why is he so focused on the 1988 Olympics? Is it because he didn’t have a father, as the movie posits (a story element that seems to have been imported from other stories without concern of how it might feature into the cause-and-effect matrix of this particular story)? Or could it be, perhaps, that because the 1984 Olympics were boycotted by all the traditional-wrestling-powerhouse Eastern Bloc nations, the perception was that Schultz’s medals were less legitimate? It seems like that would be an important factor in Mark’s inferiority complex, but Foxcatcher never mentions it, being much more concerned with generic sibling rivalry, pop psychology and daddy issues.
John DuPont is equally stock, though elevated somewhat by Steve Carell’s performance. It’s hilarious when he asks Channing Tatum to stop calling him “Sir,” or “Mr. DuPont,” and to instead call him “Eagle,” or “Golden Eagle.” But other than a few great lines, Dupont is basically a sheltered, delusional rich kid with an overbearing mother, a combination of Norman Bates and Marie Antoinette. There’s friction between the seriously talented Carell’s attempt at a unique take and the torn-from-a-Dateline-segment character written by screenwriters E. Max Frye and Dan Futterman. The only thing missing is the Stone Phillips narration. “John Dupont was a spoiled heir who thought he could buy anyone. Mark Schultz was an overgrown kid who never had a daddy…”
Still, as sloppy as Foxcatcher is with narrative detail, it is elegant and fairly meticulous when it comes to visual detail. In addition to the more obvious cosmetic touches, like Carell’s nose and C-Tates’ cauliflower ear, both Tatum and Ruffalo nail the peculiar gait of wrestlers, that sort of hunch-shouldered, splay-armed permanent semi-crouch. Miller also does a fantastic job making wrestling look exciting (it usually isn’t) while remaining true to actual wrestling moves. Normally, screenwriters just imagine jocks as themselves, where the key to every athletic competition is finding the most dramatic metaphor. But when Foxcatcher‘s brothers give each other wrestling advice, it’s actual wrestling advice, not the usual horseshit movie pump up speeches (like Win Win and its “I just pretend I’m f*ckin’ drowning” pep talk).
The strangest thing about Foxcatcher is the way it manages to simultaneous leave out crucial story details while incorporating insidery references that don’t add up to anything. The way it treats MMA is a good example. At one point, we see Mark Schultz and the rest of his wrestling team at Dupont’s Foxcatcher farms sitting down to watch a famous UFC match between Gary Goodridge and Paul Herrera. Leaving out the fact that this match actually took place in February 1996, a month after Dave Schultz’s death, the team watches the match, somewhat horrified that Herrera, who one of the team had trained with at Nebraska, was getting his head nearly caved in by downward elbows from Goodridge (this fight). Later, we see a seemingly broken Mark Schultz, after his wrestling career is over, about to enter the cage for an MMA match. The movie doesn’t show any of Schultz’s actual fight or who it was against, but people who know the history know that it was against that same elbow-smashing dude, Gary Goodridge. Who Schultz, as a late replacement on one day’s notice, went on to beat (you can watch the whole thing here if you have UFC fight pass). Narratively, this makes absolutely no sense. They invented a weird foreshadowing to Schultz’s Goodridge fight, that no one but huge MMA dorks will even recognize, and those people will probably be too busy wondering why they switched around the timeline to enjoy it. Not to mention that they left out the actual fight.
I don’t expect Foxcatcher to be a documentary, but if you’re going to take liberties, it’d be nice if they added something, or actually made sense. Similarly, there’s a gay subtext between Dupont and Mark Schultz that’s strongly implied, but then, without any sort of climactic event, Schultz all of a sudden starts acting like a rape victim. Is there a scene missing? So much of the movie feels like that, like Miller thought sideways references to things would add up to something without him having to choose a take on the material.
Foxcatcher is full of great visual detail, exciting scenes, and some hilarious lines from Steve Carell, but I sat there praying it wouldn’t go for the cheap, stock biopic moments only to see a guy headbutt a mirror a few seconds later. It feels like it could be about anything, like a series of screen tests and trailer moments without connective tissue. It feels simultaneously sensational and uninsightful.
GRADE: B-
As someone who is close with people who actually knew the Schultzes and John DuPont, apparently the stuff on John DuPont was really on point. AND, I think you’re assertion that wrestling usually isn’t exciting is uninformed and clearly demonstrates what little you know of the characters in this story. I’m not a wrestling fanatic, but I am engaged to one who, in addition to studying it, practiced it with people who worked with these Olympians. When wrestling is at that level, it is indeed very exciting, especially if you know what is going on.
As someone who coaches wrestling, wrestling is boring as fuck to watch.
you’re assertion that wrestling usually isn’t exciting is uninformed and clearly demonstrates what little you know of the characters in this story.
First of all, I don’t know what a generalization about wrestling has to do with the backstory of the characters, which undoubtedly is the interesting part. I’ve been doing some form of grappling (jiu jitsu mostly, and a little judo) for 10 or 11 years. I would say all grappling is pretty amazing when someone is able to execute certain moves. At the highest levels, there tends to be a lot more stalemates and battling for position, which isn’t as exciting, sorry. The wrestling scenes in this did a great job of showcasing the exciting parts though, certainly.
Moneyball showed its super long running time…half way through I was dying for that movie to end. Is this the same deal here?
No, it doesn’t really have that problem.
Step aside Channing, Jakey G has the definitive mirror busting scene of 2014 in Nightcrawler.
Vince – I enjoy your reviews, and I agree with you mostly about Moneyball… however, I think Foxcatcher is worth all the praise it is receiving. The story has a rhythm to it that makes it flow much nicer compared to Moneyball.
I actually enjoyed the contrasting of the scenic and patriotic Foxcatcher estate with the dark, gloomy UFC arena at the end. The message pretty clearly at that point is, “Hey kids, Mark Shultz listened to John DuPont too much, and this is where he turned up!” I know this will piss off a lot of UFC bros, but I don’t care… In fact, I thought it was kind of a courageous message to put in a movie nowadays, when one would expect to see the UFC unconditionally praised and amateur wrestling scorned simply because the UFC is so profitable. Miller deserves Kudos for this.
Also, DuPont says it’s “eagle” or “golden eagle.”
I like that you call them “UFC bros”, as if amateur wrestling doesn’t produce just as many “bros”.
“Mark Shultz listened to John DuPont too much, and this is where he turned up.”
Is that… a message? Huh, okay.
Also, so the message of the movie is “don’t listen to rich guys too much or you’ll end up in UFC!”?
Didn’t know you knew or cared so much about MMA, @Vince Mancini.
Who is a worse actor: Mark Ruffalo or Channing Tatum?
Oh shit Sienna Miller is in this, too. This is a trifecta of awful.
In 1996 wasn’t UFC the equivalent to giving handjobs in a parking lot for combat sports?
“Foxcatcher basically treats MMA as the wrestling equivalent of giving handjobs in a parking lot.”
It’s like you’re the big fish in Handjob Pond and then you get thrown into a sea of cockmasters who can choke out a dick from multiple positions. Shakesperian dick jokes meet Jiu-jitsu metaphors. MMA gave amateur wrestlers an opportunity for a job title other than “coach,” or in the case of this movie, “wasted talent.” So in my eyes, it’s very similar to Moneyball.
Do you know where the guys from Fightlinker ended up?
I love Moneyball. The storyline with his daughter really drags the movie down. I don’t think there is a single person in the world who loves both parts of that movie.
The actual baseball-related scenes, like the first one with all the scouts, were really well-done. But yeah, the whole daughter storyline was forced and corny.
I wish the daughter scenes were replaced with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill doing math on a whiteboard while Philip Seymour Hoffman looks on baffled and breathes heavily.
I will enjoy any movie where Mark Ruffalo gets killed.
Does everyone in this movie have prosthetics?
Poor Gary Goodridge. Got a bad case of the pugilistic dementia. If anybody reads this comment they should google his headkick loss to Gilbert Yvel. Sounded like a baseball bat hit his head.
Pretty spot on review, the movie is overall pretty good. I think you are too focused on the MMA stuff though since you seem to be a fan. I didn’t realize the timeline was out of synch, but I dont think the details of it were really important to the story at hand between the Schultz bros and Du Pont. Just needed it to foreshadow the scene at the end that was acting as an epilogue of sorts.
” Leaving out the fact that this match actually took place in February 1996, a month after Dave Schultz’s death” Thank God I’m too stupid to let these type of inaccuracies ruin movies for me.
yeah, that seemed an exceptionally small, esoteric detail, that not 1 200,000 people would consider, let alone get while watching the movie. Like unless one of the characters in the movie is based upon you, or you’re both a huge MMA and a biographer who was studying on the main characters…. it’s not a thing.
That’s why the sentence starts with “leaving out the fact that…” As in, that’s just a footnote to the following criticism. Also, the *whole point* of that passage is that those scenes were just a series of obscure references that only super insiders would get rather than a coherent story. Is there anything else in here that I can explain?
No, there were a few years where I didn’t train very much if at all in there.
I chose to view this as an Elseworlds story where Batman is trained by the Penguin instead of Ra’s al Ghul.
Again, truth is stranger than fiction and if you’re too close to these stories they feel like ten pounds of shit in a five pound bag.
But hey, now I’m interested in the missing sexual indiscretion scene and the butthurt and the general power dynamics of this particular fight club. Which should have maybe been foregrounded instead of the usual character study elements? None of these war or sports stories are quite dark enough for me.
I don’t know how any movie which tells the true story of a murder occurring can be in anyway suspenseful. We know who he kills and where he kills him. Every bit of foreshadowing feels like a hammer even if it’s unintended.
Why not write a story BASED on the characters and the situation. Change some things to keep people guessing. Then you don’t even have to pay royalties to anyone. WIN WIN!
Hey Vince, Judoka here, when are we doing some randori?
I think this review is spot on, frankly. There’s about 90 minutes of superficial storytelling (with a dash of actual wrestling or training) leading up to 10 minutes of an almost-forgone conclusion. I thought Tatum was fine but had little to do but grunt and look forlorn and that Ruffalo did an okay job. Carell, who is much, much better than this movie, is reduced to a caricature of du Pont – half-closed eyes, tilted head, and mumbling interrupted by the occasional wacked-out outburst.
I completely agree with this review. Miller just hopes to imply a bunch of stuff without taking the actual effort to imply it.
A few other thoughts:
-Carell does a good job, but Ruffalo probably gives the best performance. It’s the most three-dimensional character while also being understated (at least compared to the others).
-I’ve always thought the distinction between Best Director and Best Picture awards are stupid, and I still do. But this movie is actually a decent case for that distinction. Every individual scene is very well directed. But add it all up and it’s not a very good movie.