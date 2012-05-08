By now you’ve probably heard all about John Travolta getting sued for two million dollars by a masseuse claiming “sexual battery,” saying Travolta groped “his scrotum and the shaft of his penis.” To paraphrase the late great Robert Schimmel, I’d suck John Travolta’s dick in front of my mother for two million dollars. I admit the story is ridiculously tabloidy and sounds pretty far-fetched, and a lot of it sounds like a bad letter to Penthouse, but I couldn’t ignore some of the gems in there.
Such as…
-“There was an overweight black man preparing hamburgers, who meekly said ‘hey.'”
“Come to the East Village’s hottest new night club, Hamburgers. There’s overweight black men preparing hamburgers, naked jockeys on trapeze, and blind sherpas with nerf bow guns….” /Stephon.
-When the masseur says he reminded Travolta that sexual acts in exchange for money were illegal, the actor’s rebuttal is stated as, “Come on dude, I’ll jerk you off!” The suit also describes Travolta’s genitalia as “roughly 8 inches in length” with pubic hair that was “wirey and unkempt.”
8 inches, whoa! Do they even make them that big? That’s quite generous for a smear campaign. Meanwhile, my own pubic hair has been described as “perfectly coiffed, and as slick and smooth as a freshly-groomed fur seal.”
– “(Travolta) began screaming at Plantiff, telling Plantiff how selfish he was, that (Travolta) got where he is now due to sexual favors he had performed when he was in his ‘Welcome Back Kotter’ days; and that Hollywood is controlled by homosexual Jewish men who expect favors in return for sexual activity.”
-“Plaintiff moved away from Defendant, who then lumbered to his feet and began to move towards Plaintiff with erect penis bouncing around is [sic] stride.”
– (He said) he had done things in his past that would make most people throw up.
– When he started he wasn’t even gay and that the taste of ‘cum’ would make him gag.
– He was smart enough to learn to enjoy it, and when he began to make millions of dollars, that it all became worth it. [TMZ, HuffPo, WWTDD]
So Hollywood is run by gay Jews? Jeez, who knew John Travolta sounded so much like Mel Gibson? They also seem to have that whole “blow me first” thing in common. Though even if this is to be believed, Travolta is a lot nicer about it.
Also, and this is neither here nor there, but I think it’d be pretty cool if there was a sprightly masseuse who dressed up as a French mime and gave happy endings, and he called himself “The Wee Masseur.”
“Suck my dick, there’s a future in it.” Bill Clinton (by way of Dave Chappelle)
(He said) he had done things in his past that would make most people throw up.
Is he talking about starring in Battlefield Earth?
I think he was talking about Broken Arrow
Oh, be nice!
i dont get it. it’s one thing if travolta wanted a happy ending, but all he did was offer to jerk off the masseuse? that’s just called a tip where i come from
Broken Arrow, Look Who’s Talkin’, Swordfish joke here.
Offering a man a beej, then attempting to penis-joust him after he refuses? This sounds like the work of a cra…zy… SOMEONE CHECK NIC CAGE’S EAR TATTOO!
I think the proper name for it is a Pulp Friction.
Woody Allen is offended that someone would insinuate he’s gay
If Travolta was smart, he’d stand up in court and scream, “It wasn’t me, it was Nic Cage! Remember!? REMEMBER!?”
Sadly we do.
That headline would explain Keanu Reeves’/Taylor Lautner’s career.
“Chili Palmer’s Greased Wild Hog says ‘Be Cool, Welcome to Hollywood'”
If that would have been his statemen I would believe it.
YOU LOOK LIKE A SWEATHOG IN HEAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU’RE GONNA GET RAPED BY A PACK OF HAMBURGER MAKING N*GGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BRO MEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“Hollywood is controlled by homosexual Jewish men who expect favors in return for sexual activity.”
John is doing it wrong if the Jewish men get both the favors and the sexuality activity. So very, very wrong.
IT’S KIND OF LIKE YOU BUILD A DAM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND YOU HIRE A GUY TO PUT A ROOF ON IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND HE ONLY BRINGS 8 INCHES OF WOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
*slow clap*
I can honestly say no one’s ever described my pubic hair.
That you know of…
So all would-be actors should bring a sheet with a hole in it to the audition?
He’s revealing too much about the conspiracy, he’s gonna be a regular Castrated Troy soon.
Relevant:
[cdn2.screenjunkies.com]
Someone should tell Travolta that the reason he think Hollywood is run by gay jewish men is because they’re the only ones who he seeked out. “Actresses’ like Pam Anderson have a slightly different idea of what it takes to make it in Hollywood.
Who wants to eat Jewish dicks?! Who the fu*k wants to eat Jewish dicks?! Hurrrrraaaaayyyyyy!
I love it.
“Hey guy, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. See, the thing about making it in Hollywood,” *lowers voice* “is getting all weird-boners with old Jewish guys! I know, right?! It’s so nuts! Oh well…I didn’t make the rules, I’ve just really learned to enjoy them. Now back up over here and lemme crank you off, buddy!”
You ever give a foot massage… to a man?
Oh, that’s just Antwan, my burger chef.
It’s all a big misunderstanding. You see, Travolta’s cock is actually an E-meter. He was just trying to get the kid clear.
I thought about adding an “LOL” there, but this seemed more appropriate.
Sounds like Travolta is a Community fan
“Why did I bring you here? Why am I grabbing your balls, you ask? Because I don’t want you to tell anyway about this, and if you do, I don’t want anyone to believe you. Isn’t that right fat black man making hamburgers?”
*very slow clap*
See the problem with all that cum that Travolta swallowed was that those gay Jew execs probably had a poor diet. Now if they took more to fruits and vegetables and less cocaine, John’s ordeal would have been a milder and possibly nutritious endevaour.
This isn’t homosexual….its method acting. Travolta plays a c*cksucker in every role.
So if John Travolta said to make it in Hollywood you have to blow Jews, does that mean John Travolta is Jewish? What would L. Ron have to say about this revelation?
” I admit the story is ridiculously tabloidy and sounds pretty far-fetched”
Actually it is perfectly in-line with the stories we’ve heard for years, as well as certain blind items generally believed to be attributable to Travolta….and then of course, we had Travolta’s long-time friend Carrie Fisher announcing that “everybody knows John’s gay” two years back…
John did the same here in Los Cabos, Mexico, he was staying at Palmilla’s Hotel and asked the massage guy to touch his dick and ass. He told his supervisor about it and got fired, they believed to the Client in this case John.